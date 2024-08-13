ZTE, U Mobile ink deal for second 5G network in Malaysia

With the contribution of ZTE, U Mobile will deploy hardware and software for an efficient second 5G network

Malaysian telcom U Mobile has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese vendor ZTE to collaborate on the deployment of a second 5G network in the Asian nation, the former said in a release.

The agreement also stipulates that both parties will explore the evolution towards future RAN technology including 5G-Advanced (5G-A).

With the contribution of ZTE, U Mobile will deploy hardware and software for a high-performance and efficient second 5G network. U Mobile will also continue to work with ZTE on various R&D initiatives beyond 5G, looking at the evolution towards 5G-A, 6G and future technologies to support consumer and various enterprise demands.

In terms of end-to-end support, both parties will continue to collaborate on network design, planning, rollout and operation, according to the Asian telco.

“U Mobile’s latest partnership with ZTE represents another milestone in our journey to bring affordable, high-quality 5G services and solutions to Malaysians. We believe ZTE’s cutting-edge technologies and global insights will enable us to build a second 5G network promptly and efficiently, while preparing our network for future technologies designed to fulfill the needs of consumers and enterprises,” said Woon Ooi Yuen, CTO at U Mobile.

Steven Ge, managing director of ZTE Malaysia, added: “We look forward to supporting U Mobile in building 5G RAN transmission and 5G-Advanced. We are bringing in our latest technologies such as universal intelligence, deterministic capability, integrated sensing and communication to build a network for consumers and also for businesses, empowering a digital economy here in Malaysia.”

Earlier this month, rival operator CelcomDigi said it had submitted its proposal for the deployment of Malaysia’s second 5G network to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

By the end of 2024, more than two-thirds of the company’s network will be modernized, CelcomDigi said, adding that its 18,000-site 5G-ready network is set to enable fast deployment of 5G and 5G-Advanced technology across its footprint.

Malaysia’s state-run 5G network Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) had previously announced that four operators have completed the share subscription agreement (SSA), with each obtaining a 16.3% stake in DNB

The telcos which completed the SSAs include CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile and YTL.

Telekom Malaysia (TM) is the only carrier that has yet to finalize its SSA with DNB, as it still needs to get approval from shareholders in accordance with its governance requirements.

The SSAs stipulate each operator has the option to quit DNB to participate in the planned second 5G network. Maxis, U Mobile, YTL and CelcomDigi have all issued statements indicating great interest in participating in the second 5G network.

The country’s communications minister Fahmi Fadzil announced on June 21 that he had instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to begin identifying and appointing an operator for the second 5G network.

In May 2023, Malaysian authorities had said that the country would shift to a dual 5G network once DNB achieved 80% coverage in populated areas, something that occurred in December 2023.

DNB was set up by the Malaysian government in 2021 as a special purpose vehicle to develop the country’s 5G network infrastructure, which private telecommunications firms are currently using to offer 5G services to their customers.