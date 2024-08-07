Digital Catapult unveils program to boost O-RAN energy efficiency

SONIC Labs is delivered by Digital Catapult and supported by U.K. telecommunications regulator Ofcom

Digital Catapult has launched its first SONIC Labs Technology Access Program, in which it is collaborating with a number of organizations to address energy efficiency challenges in Open RAN (O-RAN) operations.

Digital Catapult has four regional centers and was established by Innovate UK, the U.K. government agency focused on digital innovation.

In a release, Digital Catapult noted that five teams will develop, build and implement new solutions to make the global O-RAN market more sustainable, given that telecommunications networks currently account for 90% of operators’ energy use, with the Radio Access Network (RAN) representing 80% of this consumption.

SONIC Labs’ initial technology access program will explore how energy usage in O-RAN operations can be optimized using deep tech innovation. SONIC Labs is an innovation program of Digital Catapult and an R&D facility established to explore the practical viability and performance of O-RAN solutions; it is supported by U.K. telecommunications regulator Ofcom.

With access to indoor and outdoor testing sites, the five teams participating in the program, will receive technological guidance and opportunities for collaboration with the broader Digital Catapult network. During a period of eight months, the participating companies will also have the chance to expand their value propositions, providing a pipeline of innovative and competitive suppliers and products in the O-RAN market.

The impact of the program and the participant’s innovative solutions will be demonstrated at a showcase event planned for early 2025 to government and industry, Digital Catapult added.

Program participants Net AI, the University of York School of Physics, Engineering and Technology and zTouch Networks will explore how applied artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions can enhance the performance and resource usage of the radio network used in O-RAN. Digital Catapult explained that this will be achieved by optimizing a component of the O-RAN architecture called the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), which manages radio resources through real-time analytics and control. Optimization using RIC will improve network efficiency, reduce energy consumption and enhance the performance of O-RAN networks.

To operate effectively, Open RAN splits the components of a wireless communication network, called the Radio Unit (RU), Distributed Unit (DU), and Centralized Unit (CU), allowing for more cost-effective disaggregation of network resources, explained Digital Catapult. As part of the program, G REIGNS and JET Connectivity will focus on the optimization of the energy consumption of the CPU server cores used by the DU and CU, to provide energy efficient solutions for mobile operators and providers of private wireless.

“Energy efficiency continues to be an area of significant focus for the successful development and adoption of open networks around the world. Given this challenge, the SONIC Labs Technology Access Program will give pioneering organizations the opportunity to work collaboratively with Digital Catapult to build, implement and test tangible solutions to help accelerate the adoption of Open RAN technology in the U.K.,” said Dritan Kaleshi, director of 5G technology at Digital Catapult.