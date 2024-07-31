Dell and Blue Planet simplify infrastructure deployment and lifecycle management for CSP customers

Telcos are increasingly viewing automation as the key to generate more efficiency and value from their networks

The road to monetization within the telecom industry is notoriously winding and bumpy. Automation promises to create a smoother ride for communications service providers (CSPs) by enabling a more manageable and straightforward way to develop and coordinate multiple network systems, applications and services. In fact, CSPs are increasingly viewing automation as the key to generate more efficiency and value from their networks, resulting in potential cost reductions, time savings and revenue generation.

At the recent DTW Ignite conference in Copenhagen, Dell Technologies’ Global Director of Specialty Sales Celwin Tirath and Blue Planet’s Vice President of Products, Alliances & Architectures Gabriele Di Piazza shared how they are working together. By simplifying the process of adding orchestration and automation to their virtual network functions (VNFs) and cloud-native network functions (CNFs), Dell and Blue Planet are helping CSPs become digital businesses.

Blue Planet — a division of Ciena — helps CSPs automate network and service operations with its intelligent automation platform. Blue Planet enables CSPs to discover, map and model resources from across the network, and then automates the configuration and provisioning, as well as data collection and monitoring, of VNFs and CNFs across the different network domains.

“Dell can simplify infrastructure deployment cycle management [and with] Blue Planet on top of this, automate network planning, deployment, operation, monetization and optimization,” said Di Piazza.

“The primary areas that we’re focused on in terms of demand are from our Core and RAN areas … and OSS and BSS span across all of that,” Tirath said. “The idea of orchestration and automation of all of the VNFs and CNFs is what our customers are looking for.”

The validation and certification of Blue Planet’s solution on Dell Technologies has provided CSPs with a significant step in this direction as it enables them to use automation to power the zero-touch provisioning that they need to get services to market quickly and efficiently. In fact, Tirath said that when it comes to speed of deployment, the collaboration creates a “one-plus-one-equals-three” scenario for CSPs.