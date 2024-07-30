GSA updates 2G/3G shutdown progress, as Vietnam targets 3G sunset for 2028

GSA report expects global 2G/3G network shutdowns to peak in 2025

With operators globally seeking to shut down legacy network technology and repurpose 2G and 3G spectrum for 4G and 5G, the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) has been tracking the progress and plans for 2G/3G technology turn-downs.

As of the end of June, the GSA had identified 192 2G/3G shut-downs that were completed, in progress or planned across 68 countries, compared to 59 in December 2023. Those technology sunsets began to take place on a widespread basis last year, and the GSA said that the “pace continues to build” as of the second half of 2024.

The breakdown between 2G and 3G was roughly even, with 93 operators in 52 countries having planned or completed 2G turn-downs and 96 operators in 46 countries working on or having done 3G sunsets.

GSA expects 2G/3G sunsets to peak during the course of 2025, when 32 operators are already planning for 2G shutdowns to happen and 16 are working toward 3G sunsets.

In related news, Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communication announced yesterday that 3G services in the country are planned to be shut down as of September 2028. As part of that announcement, Nguyen Van Son, director of operator Viettel Telecom’s Mobile Center, confirmed that it is actively transitioning 2G customers to 4G and that only a few “hotspots” of 3G subscribers remain. Son said: “By the end of 2024, Viettel’s customers will only be 4G and 5G subscribers.”

According to GSA’s research, among operators which plan to sunset their 2G/3G networks, 43.5% plan to upgrade to 4G/5G, 39.7% will upgrade to LTE only and another 7.6% will move straight to 5G; less than 10% plan to continue to have 3G in the mix.

Carriers in the European region are handling the largest number of 2G/3G sunsets (around half of the known shutdowns), followed by Asia. Latin America and the Caribbean has seen a jump in plans for 2G/3G shutdowns as LTE adoption becomes more widespread.