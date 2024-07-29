5G reaches all states and territories in India: Report

5G services are currently available in over 750 districts and 8,000 towns and cities in India

The Indian government confirmed that 5G technology has been launched across all states and union territories across the country, local press reported.

The government noted that 5G services are currently available in over 750 districts and 8,000 towns and cities in India.

Indian operators have already installed more than 440,000 5G base transceiver stations (BTSs) across the country, according to the report

Since the launch of 5G services on October 2022, approximately 170 million wireless data subscribers in India have started using this technology. The report also highlighted that local carriers have expanded 5G services beyond the minimum rollout obligations stipulated by the government.

Bharti Airtel secured a total of 19,800 megahertz of spectrum in the 900 MHz, 1.8 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz bands in the first 5G auction carried out by the Indian government. The telco is offering 5G via 5G NSA architecture.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio Infocomm has been rapidly expanding its 5G network using Standalone (SA) architecture since October 2022. The telco has already deployed its 5G service in 7,764 cities across 36 states in India, according to the carrier’s website.

Reliance Jio had previously secured a mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across the 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has recently completed its 5G rollout obligation in all the 17 telecom circles across the country, according to local press reports.

The company had acquired spectrum in the 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz bands during the 2022 auctions.

Vodafone Idea, which is a joint venture between Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group, recently concluded its $2.16 billion follow-on public offer (FPO) and also raised about $648.5 million from 74 anchor investors. Vodafone Idea recently said it expects to use the equity and debt funding to deploy its 5G service across India within six to seven months of securing the funds; it was also seeking funds to bolster its 4G network and pay tower vendors.

Vodafone Idea also recently announced its intention to borrow INR 230 billion ($2.76 billion) in term loans and sought an additional INR 100 billion in bank guarantees, according to a report by The Economic Times. The carrier submitted its loan proposal to a State Bank of India (SBI)-led banking consortium with the main aim of seeking funds to upgrade its mobile broadband network infrastructure across its 17 priority markets in India.

With this funding, the telco aims to be in a better position to compete with rival operator Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm by enhancing its 4G coverage and deploying 5G.

Swedish vendor Ericsson recently confirmed that it was in discussions with Vodafone Idea with the aim of securing new orders for 4G and 5G equipment. Recent reports stated that Vodafone Idea was also having talks with Finnish vendor Nokia.

The three operators have recently secured additional spectrum for 5G services. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea mainly bought spectrum in circles where their permits are expiring this year. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio Infocomm spent a lower amount to acquire frequencies as it doesn’t have any permits expiring anytime soon. The new licenses will be valid for 20 years.