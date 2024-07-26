Arcep noted that the European Commission considers the 3.8-4.2 GHz spectrum band adequate to meet verticals’ frequency needs

French telecommunications regulator Arcep officially launched a public consultation process with a view to future spectrum assignments in two frequency bands in France.

In a release, the regulator said that it aims to award mobile spectrum in the 3.410-3.490 GHz and 3.8-4.2 GHz bands.

Through this process, Arcep aims to identify mobile operators’ frequency requirements in the 3.410-3.490 GHz band for the operation of their public network and gather their feedback on certain conditions of use for this band.

It also aims to gather stakeholders’ feedback on the assignment of the 3.8-4.2 GHz band for the deployment of local private mobile networks. Depending on the responses to this public consultation, the regulator plans to implement a local assignment framework for this band for the deployment of local mobile networks for commercial purposes.

“The 3.410-3.490 MHz band, which will become available across the whole of mainland France on July 25, 2026, is part of the 3.4-3.8 GHz band, which has been harmonized in Europe for mobile use. The remainder of the 3.4-3.8 GHz band was assigned in 2020 in metropolitan France to the country’s four mobile operators for the provision of 5G services,” Arcep said.

“The European Commission considers the 3.8-4.2 GHz band adequate to meet verticals’ frequency needs. It was the subject of a European harmonization process to use 5G for low and medium-power applications on a local basis,” the regulator added.

France had a total of 47,046 authorized 5G sites as of July 1, of which 38,138 were declared technically operational by the local mobile carriers, according to the latest monthly report published by France’s spectrum agency ANFR.

ANFR said that the number of authorized 5G sites during June increased by 0.9% compared to the previous month. The agency said that almost all of the 5G sites have been authorized on existing cellular sites, already used by 2G, 3G or 4G technologies.

In France, mobile carriers are already providing 5G services through the 700 MHz, 2.1 GHz and 3.5 GHz spectrum bands. ANFR said that a total of 24,825 sites are authorized in the 700 MHz band, of which 19,635 are already technically operational. Also, ANFR said that 20,547 sites are authorized in the 2.1 GHz band but 15,507 are technically operational. Meanwhile, 30,889 sites are authorized in the 3.5 GHz band, of which 24,027 are declared technically operational.

Free Mobile had the highest number of operational 5G sites as of the end of June, with 19,632 followed by Bouygues Telecom (13,774), SFR (12,239) and Orange (10,104).

Some of the authorized 5G sites are shared by the mobile operators, the agency said.