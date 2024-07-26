NGA noted that JCAS/ISAC is one of the key new features for future 6G systems

ATIS’ Next G Alliance (NGA) announced the publication of a new study of 6G communication channels and joint communication and sensing (JCAS)/integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) channel models.

In a release, NGA noted that JCAS/ISAC is one of the key new features for future 6G systems, where existing telecommunication infrastructure is also used for RF sensing without requiring an active transmission from targets to be sensed.

The entity highlighted that JCAS/ISAC introduces new use cases and unleashes “broad possibilities” for automated vehicles, healthcare, entertainment, smart industry and smart cities as well as novel uses of spectrum. Specific to joint communication and sensing modeling, based on extensive measurements performed by NGA members, the report includes multiple sensing target models and an indoor background clutter model for monostatic sensing, NGA said.

“Advancing these exciting use cases will depend on updated channel models for the relevant spectrum bands under consideration for future use,” said Next G Alliance Managing Director David Young. “This comprehensive study developed experimental data and analysis for 6G bands. These measurements and modeling are intended to provide a better empirical basis for 3GPP development of both sensing and communication propagation channels as part of their ongoing studies in Rel-19, as this will be the foundation upon which 6G will be built,” Young added.

“Deployment of 6G in the new mid-band spectrum between 7 and 24 GHz, along with JCAS/ISAC across all bands, is expected to play a crucial role in 6G systems,” said Amitava Ghosh, executive from Nokia and chair of the NGA National Roadmap Working Group. “This Phase-1 report on the study of communication channel models in midbands and JCAS/ISAC channel models in FR2 represents a significant achievement by NGA member companies who contributed to this report. It will contribute to both communication and JCAS/ISAC channel models in major standardization bodies and worldwide forums and set the direction for 6G research.”

In January, NGA had published a white paper that looked at the transformative role that future 6G technology is expected to play in enhancing integrated sensing and communication systems.

NGA said that next-generation systems will enable distributed sensors and communication networks to implement an integrated exchange of data, allowing systems of sensors to work together. These will provide the network with critical analytics to upgrade configurations and improve performance, NGA said, adding that these systems will enable new user capabilities.

The Next G Alliance was launched by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), as an initiative to advance North American wireless technology leadership over the next decade through private sector-led efforts with the initial focus on as-yet-unstandardized 6G.

In May 2023, NGA announced the publication of a report dubbed “6G Roadmap for Vertical Industries”, which focuses on the demand side of future 6G systems.

The report builds on the NGA’s 2022 roadmap to 6G report, which established the North American vision for next generation communications systems. That report explored how 6G technology can help meet the applications needs of a broad range of industries including agriculture, automotive, education, gaming and entertainment, eHealth, industrial, mining, public safety and smart cities.