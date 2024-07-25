MasOrange said its revenues in the first half of the year amounted to 3.06 billion euros, almost flat year-on-year

MasOrange, Spain’s largest mobile operator as a result of the merger between local carriers Orange Spain and Masmovil, says that it has saved nearly 50 million euros ($54.2 million) in the first half of the year as a result of the synergies generated by the merger.

Regarding the expected synergies of the operation, the company said it is already in the execution of 30% of the total planned synergies and 70% of the expected synergies for full 2024.

The 50-50 joint venture previously said it expects to generate synergies of more than 490 million euros per year by the fourth year after the transaction’s closure.

Furthermore, during the second quarter of the year, MasOrange said it has successfully achieved the first synergies of the joint venture based, mainly, on efficiencies in their networks and in the fiber access network.

The telco said its revenues in the first half of the year amounted to 3.06 billion euros, almost flat year-on-year.

In the first half of 2024, the group invested 512 million euros, representing 14.2% of the company’s total income.

At the end of the first half of the year, MasOrange had more than 33.1 million lines, of which 25.8 million are mobile and more than 7.3 million fixed broadband lines.

The telco recently noted that it plans to continue with the extension of its 5G network this year with the aim of reaching 100% of nearly 750 Spanish municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants.

According to the company’s plans, its 5G network will reach almost 3,700 municipalities by the end this year, which compares to the 2,700 municipalities currently covered by MasOrange’s 5G network. Currently, MasOrange covers 85% of the Spanish population with its 5G network.

By the end of 2024, the telco said it plans to reach more than 2,400 municipalities with less than 5,000 with its 5G network.

The telco highlighted it currently has nearly 9,800 sites which operate in the 700 MHz band. Of the total 700 MHz nodes that the company currently has, about 5,500 are distributed in nearly 2,500 towns with less than 50,000 inhabitants. Likewise, around 600 small towns and villages with less than 1,000 people also benefit from this mobile network, the telco said.

In April, MasOrange said it planned to invest 4 billion euros in the European country within the next three years.

The new entity said that the investment will be chiefly oriented for the deployment of 5G and fiber optic networks as well as new services.

Earlier this year, Orange and Masmovil completed a joint venture combining their operations after the clearance provided by the European Union and the Spanish government.