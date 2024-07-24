Dell and Amdocs give CSPs the confidence they need to go cloud native

The partnership makes the integration of policy and charging functions into a 5G network easier and faster

Dell and Amdocs have certified the Amdocs Policy and Charging Control (PCC) on Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks (DTIB) for Red Hat to help communications service providers (CSP) reduce deployment time, increase network operation efficiency and achieve faster validation of hardware and software compatibility. At the recent DTW Ignite conference in

Copenhagen, Dell Technologies’ Strategic Alliances Leader Gary Sant explained that Amdocs is one of the preferred systems integrators for their customers, and therefore, combining their services gave both companies a “tremendous advantage.”

Sant was joined by Amdocs SVP of Networks and Cloud Partner Strategy

Niall Byrne who shared that Dell demonstrated impressive technology innovation that the company was eager to “capitalize on,” adding that the pair are proving to a be a “strong, combined player” in the evolving cloud environment.

Dell Technologies Infrastructure Blocks provide the essential building blocks for designing, deploying and managing the lifecycle of the telecom cloud stack, and they include all the hardware, software and automation needed to build and scale out a telco cloud, making this an ideal platform for running workloads such as the Amdocs PCC solution. Amdocs PCC

delivers a consolidated, fully flexible charging system as well as policy control providing granular service definition and network resource control. PCC supports various telco and enterprise services, and can be deployed in a public, private or hybrid cloud environment.

In addition to accelerating the time to value for 5G investments and improving the customer experience, the partnership between Dell and Amdocs makes the integration of policy and charging functions into a 5G network easier and faster. Because CSPs often work with multiple industry partners to build end-to-end solutions, they need to build, test, deploy and validate each solution. This is a complex, time-consuming and costly

process.

However, the certification of the Amdocs PCC solution with Dell Telecom Infrastructure Blocks featuring Red Hat removes these barriers. Everything works out of the box, and together, these tools provide CSPs with the network intelligence and monetization capabilities they need as they transition to cloud-native networks.

This is crucial because, as Sant pointed out, the complexities of cloud adoption have left many operators lacking confidence in this area. “The adoption to transformation is slow, so by combing our capabilities I think we have the unique position to accelerate that adoption for customers … Certifying Amdocs workloads on our infrastructure … reinforces that

confidence for customers to adopt more quickly,” he said.