IS-Wireless to install private 5G network at University of York

IS-Wireless, which provides private 5G solutions, announced the deployment of its private 5G network at the University of York to support the latter’s research into new telecommunications technologies.

In a release, IS-Wireless said it was selected by the University of York through a competitive process. The deal stipulates the installation of essential components of the 5G network including the Near-Real Time RIC (RAN intelligent controller), O-CU (Open RAN centralized unit) and O-DU (Open RAN Distributed Unit), along with certain support services. This network will be used by the University of York and its partners for two research projects.

The YO-RAN and REACH projects, led by the University of York, are investigating ways to make mobile networks more effective and more accessible to new providers, using Open RAN (O-RAN) technology. The university will use the new 5G network to create and test its own xApps, which improve energy efficiency and control of the network and its components.

Professor David Grace from the School of Physics, Engineering and Technology at the University of York said: “These two projects are an important part of telecommunications research and development. The private 5G network provided by IS-Wireless will enable us to develop and test new solutions that will enhance Open RAN-based mobile communications worldwide.”

Last month, IS-Wireless said it will install a private 5G network at the Fraunhofer Heinrich-Hertz-Institut in Germany as part of the so-called CampusOS, an initiative aimed at fostering the ecosystem for open 5G campus networks in Germany and in other European markets.

Fraunhofer HHI is co-coordinator of the CampusOS flagship project. The project consortium includes several industrial companies such as Bosch, Siemens, Rohde & Schwarz and Deutsche Telekom. The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK).

The company will deliver its O-DU, O-CU and Near-RT RIC for both indoor and outdoor installations at one of Fraunhofer HHI’s sites in Berlin.

The firm said it had previously installed its private 5G solution at Werner-von-Siemens Center for Industry and Science in Berlin, where the network will be used for the control of connected and autonomous mobile robots.

In the CampusOS project, Fraunhofer HHI is currently developing open components for 5G campus networks and also creating a reference test field to evaluate end-to-end performance. The aim of the institute’s work is to lower the entry thresholds for SMEs in the area of radio access networks so that smaller companies can also participate in the mobile communications market at low cost.