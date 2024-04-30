Indian state telco BSNL reaches 800,000 4G subscribers: Report

BSNL has already deployed 3,500 4G sites in a number of regions across India

Indian state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reached 800,000 4G subscribers in its initial launch phase across North Indian regions of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh, local press reported.

The telco initially launched 4G services in these regions using indigenous network technology developed in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the government’s Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

“We expect the core of the [4G] network to be installed in the eastern, western and southern regions by August. The nationwide rollout is scheduled to coincide with the festival season, followed by the introduction of 5G services within the next 12 months,” according to an official from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

BSNL highlighted that its initial 3,500 sites offer 4G services on both a commercial and trial basis.

A BSNL executive recently noted that commercial services could be launched once the telco’s 4G network reached 20,000 active base stations at a national level. BSNL previously said it expects to provide 4G services nationwide through the deployment of 100,000 base stations.

BSNL is targeting a 20% market share of the country’s overall mobile market by the end of 2024 by accelerating the rollout of its 4G network, according to recent press reports.

BSNL’s workers union had recently urged the government to use rival operator Vodafone Idea’s network to initially offer 4G service in the country. The government of India is Vodafone Idea Limited’s largest shareholder, with a 33.1% stake. U.K.’s Vodafone and India’s Aditya Birla Group jointly own 50.4% of Vodafone Idea.

According to the reports, the potential use of Vodafone Idea’s 4G network will only be a temporary measure until BSNL’s 4G network is commercially available.

Reliance Jio Infocomm has already completed the rollout of 5G technology in India. The carrier has been rapidly expanding its 5G network using Standalone (SA) architecture since October 2022. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel previously said it was on track to cover the entire country with 5G technology by March 2024.