UScellular joins MxD to boost private networking tech in the US

UScellular noted that that MxD’s future factory floor in downtown Chicago features some of the most advanced manufacturing equipment and software available

UScellular confirmed it joined MxD (Manufacturing x Digital) as a member, with the aim of leading the organization’s focus on introducing private networking technologies to U.S. manufacturing companies, the former said in a release.

The telco noted that MxD’s 22,000-square-foot, future factory floor in downtown Chicago features some of the most advanced manufacturing equipment and software available, adding that the telco’s private 5G network solution is designed to accelerate the digital manufacturing initiatives showcased at MxD.

UScellular noted it has deployed public 4G and 5G networks across states like Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska.

“MxD is thrilled to partner with UScellular to bring public and private wireless cellular leadership to MxD,” said Berardino Baratta, CEO of MxD. “Together, we’re ushering in a new era of Industry 4.0 communication technologies enhancing existing Wi-Fi systems with private cellular technologies. The carrier brings more than 40 years of expertise in the wireless industry with a strong background in helping organizations establish solutions for digital manufacturing demands. The relationship between UScellular and MxD will incorporate support for projected funding by the U.S. Department of Defense that has commercial use applications.”

“Our leadership in private cellular networks complements MxD’s mission to equip U.S. factories with technology innovation, cybersecurity preparedness and workforce development,” said Kim Kerr, senior vice president, enterprise sales and operations at UScellular.

In partnership with the Department of Defense, MxD convenes an ecosystem to solve critical manufacturing challenges by accelerating digital adoption, empowering a skilled workforce and modernizing supply chains. MxD is also the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing as designated by the Department of Defense (DoD). Many partners, including Siemens, EY, and Google Cloud use the floor for experimentation and training on everything from augmented reality to advanced simulation techniques.

UScellular has recently added NetCloud Private Networks from Cradlepoint, part of Ericsson, to expand its portfolio of private cellular solutions. The company already offers Ericsson Private 5G and Ericsson’s Mission Critical Networks solutions to its customers.

In May, UScellular and Rockwell Automation announced a partnetrship to build the Connected Enterprise Lab at Rockwell Automations’ Mayfield Heights facility in Ohio. With the deployment of UScellular’s latest private cellular network technology, Rockwell Automation’s customers will be able to interact and experiment with a 5G network in an innovative digital lab experience.

The telco noted that this technology collaboration will drive the operations on the plant or manufacturing floor and allow communication, monitoring and control of complex automated processes such as conveyors, temperature control, robot cells and many other industrial machines.

Initial use cases focus on Industry 4.0 manufacturing, distribution, warehousing and the Internet of Things (IoT). This includes connecting manufacturing facilities with sensors, machine learning, artificial intelligence, AR/VR and autonomous robotics, said UScellular.