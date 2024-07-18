Will 5G Change the World? Telco AI strategies with ABI, Orange, Red Hat and VIAVI (Ep. 66)

In this special episode of Will 5G Change the World, presented in partnership with NETSCOUT, we continue our exploration of telco AI. Beyond the technological challenges to adoption, there are a number of key considerations around organizations and operating models. As operators reinvent as platform providers, this has major implications for the workforce. And following this platform approach, the foundation of a horizontal model is infrastructure, where AI has an important role to play in broader automation efforts. And, looking ahead, investments today in cloud-native and AI will set the stage for the evolution on to 6G. This episode features expert commentary from technologists with ABI Research, Orange, Red Hat and VIAVI Solutions.

