Will 5G Change the World? Telco AI strategies with ABI, Orange, Red Hat and VIAVI (Ep. 66)

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
In this special episode of Will 5G Change the World, presented in partnership with NETSCOUT, we continue our exploration of telco AI. Beyond the technological challenges to adoption, there are a number of key considerations around organizations and operating models. As operators reinvent as platform providers, this has major implications for the workforce. And following this platform approach, the foundation of a horizontal model is infrastructure, where AI has an important role to play in broader automation efforts. And, looking ahead, investments today in cloud-native and AI will set the stage for the evolution on to 6G. This episode features expert commentary from technologists with ABI Research, Orange, Red Hat and VIAVI Solutions.

Will 5G Change the World? is presented in partnership with NETSCOUT.

For additional resources from NETSCOUT, check out the following:

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

