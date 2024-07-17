YOU ARE AT:Podcast5G Talent TalkCreating Digital Equity with Scott Woods of Ready.net

Creating Digital Equity with Scott Woods of Ready.net

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
5G Talent Talk

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles interviews Scott Woods, President of Public Private Partnerships at Ready.net. They discuss Scott’s transition from a private practice attorney to a key figure in telecommunications, emphasizing his work at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Scott explains the NTIA’s role in managing the Broadband Equity and Access Deployment (BEAD) program, a $50 billion initiative aimed at bridging the digital divide in underserved communities.

Scott details how Ready.net supports broadband professionals in expanding services and highlights the importance of digital equity. He emphasizes the need for diverse partnerships and outlines the significance of BEAD funding, noting it as a catalyst for long-term broadband expansion and digital equity. Scott encourages companies to engage with state broadband offices and utilize resources like Broadband.io for collaboration and knowledge exchange. He concludes by stressing the critical nature of broadband connectivity for economic and social development.

About Scott Woods

Scott Woods

Scott D. Woods is the President, Public-Private Partnerships (formerly the Vice President for Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships) for Ready.net, Inc. Scott facilitates and develops key public-private partnerships formed via the Broadband money digital community. He also focuses on providing a platform for local communities and broadband representatives to express their needs for broadband access and digital equity investments, as well as developing industry partnerships, and fostering alliances with key public and private stakeholders across the country to advance and support local, community-based broadband education and advocacy initiatives.

ABOUT AUTHOR

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the 5G Talent Talk podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

