Creating Digital Equity with Scott Woods of Ready.net

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles interviews Scott Woods, President of Public Private Partnerships at Ready.net. They discuss Scott’s transition from a private practice attorney to a key figure in telecommunications, emphasizing his work at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Scott explains the NTIA’s role in managing the Broadband Equity and Access Deployment (BEAD) program, a $50 billion initiative aimed at bridging the digital divide in underserved communities.

Scott details how Ready.net supports broadband professionals in expanding services and highlights the importance of digital equity. He emphasizes the need for diverse partnerships and outlines the significance of BEAD funding, noting it as a catalyst for long-term broadband expansion and digital equity. Scott encourages companies to engage with state broadband offices and utilize resources like Broadband.io for collaboration and knowledge exchange. He concludes by stressing the critical nature of broadband connectivity for economic and social development.

About Scott Woods

Scott D. Woods is the President, Public-Private Partnerships (formerly the Vice President for Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships) for Ready.net, Inc. Scott facilitates and develops key public-private partnerships formed via the Broadband money digital community. He also focuses on providing a platform for local communities and broadband representatives to express their needs for broadband access and digital equity investments, as well as developing industry partnerships, and fostering alliances with key public and private stakeholders across the country to advance and support local, community-based broadband education and advocacy initiatives.

