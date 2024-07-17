Huawei completes construction of its global R&D center

Huawei said its new facility is located in in Jinze, a town in Shanghai’s Qingpu district

Chinese vendor Huawei Technologies has completed the construction of its CNY10 billion ($1.4 billion) research and development (R&D) center in Shanghai, Chinese press reported.

According to the report, the new facility is located in Jinze, a town in Shanghai’s Qingpu district. Huawei gave its new campus the name Lianqiu Lake R&D Center, according to an announcement on the municipal government’s website.

The new R&D facility comprises eight blocks and 104 buildings, including a complex of laboratories, offices and leisure areas connected via an internal railway system.

The report also noted that nearly 30,000 R&D personnel are expected to move into Huawei’s new Shanghai campus to work on semiconductors, wireless networks and the Internet of Things (IoT), Qingpu district head Yang Xiaojing said at a government press conference earlier this year.

Huawei’s Lianqiu Lake campus will serve as the company global R&D hub and is expected to start operations this year, according to previous reports.

Last year, Huawei invested 23% of its total revenue – or CNY164.7 billion– in various R&D initiatives, according to the company’s annual report. Around 114,000 employees, or 55% of the vendor’s overall workforce, are involved in R&D activities.

Huawei reported total revenues of CNY704.2 billion in 2023. The vendor also reported net profits of CNY87 billion in 2023, up 144.5% year-on-year.

The ICT infrastructure business generated CNY362 billion last year, up 2.3% year-on-year. The consumer business recorded CNY251.5 billion, surging 17.3% year-on-year.

Huawei is currently focusing on the launch of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology. The company expects this technology will create new business opportunities, while it will protect previous investments made by operators in the 5G field.

During the recent MWC Shanghai event, Huawei emphasized that 2024 will be the first year of commercial 5G-A deployments.

David Wang, Huawei’s executive director of the board and chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, delivered a keynote speech during the event in which he explained the outlook for 5G-A technology.

“5G-A will be the path forward. It will protect vested investment, while creating new business opportunities by expanding business boundaries. As we look towards 2030, the industry as a whole will need to ramp up efforts to reinforce 5G-A technologies and support the healthy development of 5G,” Wang said.

“Huawei looks forward to working hand-in-hand with the industry to build healthy 5G-A ecosystems, upgrade 5G-A standards and share in the benefits of 5G-A development,” he added.

Earlier this year, during Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, Huawei had unveiled eight “5.5G”, or 5G-Advanced innovation practices to help operators build such networks.

Huawei’s eight practices for the 5.5G field cover key technology areas, including antenna evolutions, mmWave bandwidth, network intelligence in the RAN and energy efficiency. During MWC 2024, Huawei also unveiled its 5.5G intelligent core network solution.