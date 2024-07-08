SK Telecom, Singtel partner to develop next-gen telco technology

SK Telecom and Singtel will explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI), orchestration tools and deepen the domain knowledge of network virtualization

Korean carrier SK Telecom and Singaporean telco Singtel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim of collaborating on building next-generation telecommunications networks over the next two years.

Under the terms of the deal, the partners will explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI), orchestration tools and deepen the domain knowledge of network virtualization and other technologies, which are central to laying the necessary building blocks for progressing to future 6G systems.

The two Asian carriers said that they will also work together on developing differentiated solutions to elevate their network capabilities such as edge-AI infrastructure. The pair noted that this initiative is expected to not only enhance connectivity but also provide customers with unique AI service offerings and enable the operators to restore services faster, thus improving the customer experience.

Additionally, SK Telecom and Singtel will be putting together a white paper on their advancements in areas such as virtualization, slicing and network evolution that can help other telcos globally to capitalize on the capabilities of 5G technology and also pave the way for 6G.

Kang Jong-ryeol, SK Telecom’s head of ICT infra, said: “By combining the strengths of both companies, we aim to achieve efficient high-performance network construction, enhance network stability and discover new network-based services. Additionally, we will strive to make significant advancements in next-generation communication technologies, including AI-powered wired and wireless infrastructure.”

“As a global leader in 5G technology, we’re keen to capitalize on the myriad of capabilities this technology has to offer, especially in the areas of network slicing and with the inclusion of AI. With SK Telecom, we’re looking to not only enhance the experience of our customers but to also drive industry innovation and help us prepare for the evolution to 6G,” said Tay Yeow Lian, Singtel’s managing director of networks.

SK Telecom and Singtel are also founding members of the Global Telco AI Alliance with Deutsche Telekom, e& and SoftBank Corp. who aim to accelerate AI transformation of the existing telco business and develop new growth drivers through new AI-powered business models. In June 2024, the members signed a joint venture agreement to co-develop and launch multilingual Large Language Models (LLMs) specifically tailored to the needs of telcos.

SK Telecom ended the first quarter of the year with a total of 15.93 million subscribers in the 5G segment, up 12.6% from 14.14 million in the same period the previous year.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Asian carrier added nearly 530,000 5G subscribers. At the end of March, SK Telecom’s 5G subscribers accounted for 70% of its overall handset subscribers, up from 61% at the end of March 2023.