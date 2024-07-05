Ericsson launches 5G innovation studio in Thailand

Ericsson’s innovation lab showcases several 5G use cases, including Automated Mobile Robots (AMR), an automated production machine and 360-degree wearable CCTV cameras

Swedish vendor Ericsson announced the launch of a new 5G facility in Thailand with the aim of boosting digital transformation in the Asian market.

In a release, Ericsson noted that its newly completed 5G Innovation and Experience Studio at Thailand Digital Valley has been set up in collaboration with the Thai Government through the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa).

Ericsson explained that the lab is designed to serve as a 5G co-creation space, featuring Ericsson’s 5G sandbox network. The new 5G facility will be utilized to develop, test, verify and certify new 5G use cases in collaboration with partners from around the globe.

Ericsson’s innovation lab showcases several 5G use cases, including Automated Mobile Robots (AMR), an automated production machine in collaboration with Mitsubishi and 360-degree wearable CCTV cameras.

Ericsson highlighted that it is open for further collaboration with key stakeholders in the ecosystem from both public and private sectors, including partners, end-users, academia and others to develop new 5G use cases for industries across Thailand.

Anders Rian, president of Ericsson Thailand said: “5G is a platform for innovation. It enables new services for consumers, enterprises and industry. We remain committed to fostering partnerships and innovations to ensure that Thailand reaps the full benefits of a robust and sustainable 5G network. The 5G Innovation and Experience Studio at Thailand Digital Valley, we hope will encourage new, innovative use cases in Thailand, leveraging the full potential of 5G.”

According to the recently released Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G subscriptions in the Southeast Asia and Oceania region, are predicted to reach around 560 million by the end of 2029. 5G subscriptions in Southeast Asia stood at 61 million at the end of 2023, according to the report.

Ericsson highlighted that the 5G subscriber base in the region continues to grow as subscribers migrate to 5G, driven by more affordable 5G devices, promotional plans and large data bundles from service providers. At the end of 2029, 5G mobile subscriptions are expected to reach 43% of all mobile subscriptions in the region. Data traffic per smartphone user in Southeast Asia is expected to grow from 17GB/month in 2023 to 42 GB/month by 2029, Ericsson said.

According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, there will be nearly 5.6 billion 5G subscriptions by the end of 2029. Further, the report indicates that, as 5G penetration grows, Ericsson also see increasing opportunities for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

Currently, stated the report, there are more than 1.7 billion 5G subscriptions globally, with roughly 160 million added in the first three months of 2024. As many as 600 million new subscriptions are expected in all of 2024. Regionally, North America is predicted to have the highest penetration by the end of 2029, with 90% (or 430 million) of subscriptions expected to be 5G.