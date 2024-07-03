Three Dutch telcos secure new 5G spectrum

The Dutch government confirmed it had reserved 5G frequencies for local private 5G networks

Dutch operators KPN, Odido and VodafoneZiggo have secured new 5G frequencies in a spectrum auction, the minister of Economic Affairs and Climate, Micky Adriaansens announced in a letter to Parliament.

According to the government, KPN, Odido and VodafoneZiggo can start using the new frequencies in the 3.5 GHz from July 2024.

The Dutch government also confirmed that the 5G auction raised a total of 174.4 million euros ($187.6 million). The 5G permits will be valid for up to 17 years, until December 31, 2040.

The tender stipulated that each participant could obtain up to 40% of the total available frequencies. The government also noted that there is also a commissioning obligation for each permit.

Minister Micky Adriaansens, said: “Companies and consumers have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Meanwhile, the demand for data is growing rapidly and countries around us have already taken steps. In order to be able to handle all those digital business processes, services and products, the completion of the auction by the National Inspectorate for Digital Infrastructure is a milestone.”

“With 5G, data can be sent faster and more reliably. This helps with innovation in healthcare, but also, for example, with the digitalization of processes in the manufacturing industry or logistics. With the outcome of the auction, we will also ensure that there is sufficient competition on the telecom market until 2040. This is important for prices, supply and innovation,” the minister added.

The Dutch government also confirmed that 2×50 megahertz of the total 400 megahertz available in this 3.5 GHz band were reserved for private 5G networks. This spectrum was not distributed in this auction and companies can apply directly to have permits for these frequencies, the government said.

In 2020, Dutch telcos VodafoneZiggo, T-Mobile and KPN had secured spectrum allocations in the first 5G auction held in the Netherlands.

At that time, the country’s three main mobile operators acquired a total of 26 separate licenses, spending 1.23 billion euros on a variety of spectrum holdings in the 700 MHz, 1,400 MHz and 2.1 GHz bands.

As part of the terms of the auction, the operators had accepted a number of conditions, including covering 98% of each municipality, along with minimum speed requirements for businesses and consumers.