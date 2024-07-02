ZTE, Qualcomm and partners open 5G-A lab in Shanghai

ZTE said that the new facility is now formally recognized as part of the GTI 5G-A x AI Open Labs network

Chinese vendor ZTE Corporation, along with Qualcomm, Siemens and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, has announced the inauguration of the GTI 5G-A x AI Open Lab in Shanghai.

This facility, known as “Infinity Lab,” is now formally recognized as part of the GTI 5G-A x AI Open Labs network, the vendor said.

Huang Yuhong, general manager of China Mobile Research Institute and the GTI secretary general, said: “The GTI 5G-A x AI Open Lab will play a crucial role in driving the development of 5G-A x AI integration globally, providing the necessary infrastructure and facilities to support the research, testing, and demonstration of new technologies and capabilities.”

“With ZTE’s official participation in the GTI 5G-A x AI project, we are embracing a more open approach to collaborating with global partners in incubating technological innovations and industrial applications. By leveraging ubiquitous intelligence, we aim to drive the high-quality development of a digital and intelligent society,” said Zhang Wanchun, senior vice president of ZTE.

ZTE’s Infinity Lab, now officially integrated into the GTI 5G-A x AI Open Labs network, will serve as a hub for collaborative research and development. The facility will focus on several key areas, including:

-5G-A Intelligent Energy Efficiency: ZTE said it will continue to explore AI applications at the device, equipment and network levels, enriching capability systems, enhancing intelligent energy-saving efficiency, and promoting the green and sustainable development of networks.

-5G-A Large Language Models: ZTE also aims to build new network capabilities and service models that integrate cross-domain fusion and multi-agent collaboration.

-5G-A Digital Twins: ZTE is developing an end-to-end digital twin capability, including site twins, base station twins, channel twins, terminal twins and service twins. Additionally, it will provide partners with a Digital Twin as a Service (DTaaS) platform to support the efficient development and incubation of new technologies and scenarios.

“Through these initiatives, the GTI 5G-A x AI Open Lab provided by ZTE aims to accelerate the convergence of 5G and AI, driving industry upgrades and societal advancements. By bringing together leading industry partners like Qualcomm, Siemens, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the lab is set to fully harness the potential of 5G-A and AI integration, shaping the future of intelligent connectivity,” the vendor said.

2024 marks the commercial launch of 5G-A technology, which is seen as a key upgrade to the 5G network in terms of both functionality and coverage.

China will boost efforts to commercially launch 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technologies this year, which will enable a wide range of applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in many sectors and will also pave the way for future 6G systems.