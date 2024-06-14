Vodafone Spain plans 1,200 job cuts following acquisition by Zegona

YOU ARE AT:WorkforceVodafone Spain plans 1,200 job cuts following acquisition by Zegona

Vodafone Spain blamed the job cuts on economic, production and organizational hardships

Vodafone Spain, now owned by Zegona Communications as of a month ago, has announced job cuts totaling up to 1,198, claiming doing so will guarantee the company’s competitiveness.

The company said further in a statement that it has suffered strong financial and commercial deterioration as the result of economic, production and organizational hardships. In fact, it said that total revenues were down by 8%, earnings — before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization — were down 28%, to $625 million, and it has lost approximately 400,000 contract customers in the last two years.

Vodafone’s decision to reduce its workforce follows a growing trend in the telecoms industry, as it remains challenging for them to grow profit margins while demand for telecom services increase without a corresponding rise in prices. T-Mobile US, Telstra and Erisson are just a few examples.

Last year, Vodafone group announced plans for massive layoffs as part of a $1.1 billion dollar cost-cutting effort, following disappointing profits in the first half of 2022.

The former Spanish Vodafone unit is the third-largest telecom operator in Spain after the local units of Orange and Telefonica. Zegona purchased it in a deal valued at $5.41 billion.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

