How will private networks accelerate digital transformation?

A Kyndryl executive stated that private 5G networks also need to be integrated with a host of other networks and technologies

Private 5G networks is paving the way for a wide range of new capabilities including augmented reality applications, autonomously guided vehicles, precision robotics, and the ability to generate real-time actionable data to make better-informed business decisions, said Paul Savill, global practice leader of network and edge computing at Kyndryl.

“Private 5G networks at the edge offer untapped potential for enterprises looking to accelerate digital transformation by providing speed, innovation, enhanced security, and business cost savings across industries. It offers a massive opportunity for enterprises — high speed coverage and greater control across large industrial settings, safer factory floors and IoT use cases, and improves sustainability and agility by reducing the need for hardware equipment,” he continued.

Commenting on the security risks associated with private 5G networks in industrial settings, Savill said that ransomware attacks against industrial companies are on the rise, with cybercriminals increasingly targeting operational technology — the systems that control what’s happening on the plant floor. “The automation enabled by private 5G networks can also prove to be a double-edged sword, as hackers use automated tools to search the internet for exposed networks so they can steal CPU resources for anything from crypto mining to launching new attacks. This resource drain can severely harm the performance of industrial networks,” he said.

“To avoid downtime and costly attacks, and fully realize the benefits private 5G networks business leaders must prioritize the connection between their manufacturing floors and the technology backbones of their enterprises. By integrating operational technology (OT) with IT, companies can gain greater control over their infrastructure as they strengthen security, improve operational efficiency and achieve cost savings,” said Savill.

He went on to say that companies must prioritize a zero trust approach that minimizes and validates all network access, especially as they prepare to comply with new regulations that may require implementing risk management practices, strengthening supply chain security and disclosing cybersecurity events.

“Private 5G networks also need to be integrated with a host of other networks and technologies — the local area network, wide area network and the public cloud — so the data can be transferred and analyzed in the best location for each use case. Organizations should find a trusted and informed partner to help integrate all the technologies. Otherwise, they may miss out on driving the full potential of their innovation and maximizing the value from their private 5G investments,” Savill added.

When asked about the role that access controls play in securing mission-critical private 5G networks, the Kyndryl executive stated that the way to secure private 5G infrastructure is similar to how other mission-critical digital assets are secured. “Companies must prioritize a zero trust, integrated approach that minimizes and validates all network access. While many companies have previously led with a siloed, defense-in-depth security architectures, zero trust integrates multiple visibility points, automates detection and response, and performs risk-aware access decisions to ensure protection of critical applications, data, and systems and reduction of attack surface.”

