GSMA director general Granryd to step down in 2025

Granryd will remain with the GSMA as a special advisor to the board for the remainder of the year.

Mats Granryd, director general at the GSMA, is leaving his post after Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025, ending a nearly decade-long tenure. He first assumed the role in 2015, and since then, has accepted two invitations from the GSMA board to extend his contract.

“After much contemplation, I made the decision not to extend this third time round,” said Granryd in a video message. He also shared in the video that he will remain with the association as a special advisor to the board for the remainder of the year.

Granryd said there is a “well-established plan for succession” to fill his vacancy, but added: “In the meantime, I have no intention of slowing down.

“I am more energized than ever by the progress we are making on open gateway, on all of our events, reducing the gaps in coverage, usage and gender. I am also looking forward to planning and contributing to MWC 2025. Believe it or not, it’s my 27th MWC,” he continued.

Prior to his time at the GMSA, Granryd was the chief executive at Tele2, and before that Ericsson’s head of Northern Europe and Central Asia.