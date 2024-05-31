Fixed wireless access can help bridge the digital divide

Samsung sees BEAD funding as a potential catalyst for more fixed wireless access deployments

There are two major and complementary trends playing out in the U.S. mobile network operator market. First, 5G-enabled fixed wireless access (FWA) has emerged as the primary growth driver for the three Tier 1 operators. And, second, leveraging federal subsidies to extend the reach of high-speed broadband into unserved and underserved markets is a major priority for regulators. According to Dimple Singh, Senior Professional, Regional Operators for the Networks Business at Samsung Electronics America, these two trends intersect—operators can deploy FWA quickly and cost-effectively to expand the reach of networks in an effort to bridge the digital divide.

In an interview with RCR Wireless News, Singh explained that deployment of FWA as compared to wired broadband, cable- or fiber-based, is up to 50% cheaper in areas with geographical constraints; these areas are in many cases those same unserved and underserved markets federal officials are working with operators to connect.

She laid out a hybrid approach Samsung is successfully using with its customers. “Fixed wireless access can really reach the last mile, and cover a wider area, and cater to a wide customer base,” she said. To the last point, FWA-based home internet services are often less expensive than fiber-based alternatives which is directly related to the actual cost of building the network ahead of offering the service. As such, those savings are passed onto customers, a very important factor in the context of working towards ubiquitous connectivity.

“FWA is easy and quick to deploy,” Singh said. “We definitely believe that this will play a key role in bridging the gap in the digital divide.”

In terms of larger FWA market dynamics, AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon all offer fixed wireless services targeting both consumer and enterprise segments. Singh said that in 2023 more than 90% of the Tier 1’s net customer additions came from fixed wireless access customers. Based on that success, “Now even regional customers are adopting this,” she said. “Fixed wireless access has been adopted 100% where every operator is looking at this as a growth opportunity.”

From the federal perspective, bridging the digital divide is a consummate priority. The general concept is that we’re shifting to an information-based economy meaning that ubiquitous access to high-speed broadband (defined as 100 Mbps downlink and 20 Mbps uplink) is essentially a requirement for the modern workforce. And, as we learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, broadband is increasingly a requirement for students matriculating through the education system.

To that end, part of the 2021 Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) was funding for the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program that’s being administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Association (NTIA). BEAD will provide billions of dollars to states; local officials are tasked with submitting to NTIA five-year plans on how that funding will be used to help bridge the digital divide in their respective geographies. The long-term goal is to connect every American by 2030.

Singh said of the BEAD program, “We think FWA is a great tool to deploy and cover these unserved and underserved” areas “and should be allowed for BEAD deployments. Many of the states are looking at FWA as a potential tool to deploy both fiber and fixed wireless access.”

Samsung has a broad radio portfolio that can support customers of all sizes across all types of RAN architectures; plus, Singh noted, Samsung uses its own in-house chipsets giving it further flexibility and supply chain resilience. “We can greatly help our customers in time-to-market and reduce all the cycles around…procurement. We are definitely ready to support our customers in their journey, wherever they are, to deploy. We do have great products which can meet all those BEAD requirements…and can deliver a high-performance network for FWA users.”

