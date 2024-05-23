Deutsche Telekom deploys private 5G at German paper mill

The private 5G network includes more than 120 antennas delivering standalone 5G throughout 350,000 square meters

Deutsche Telekom has installed a massive private 5G campus network in Spremberg, Germany for paper and packaging manufacturer Hamburger Containerboard. According to the carrier, the network runs the size of around 50 football fields (that’s 50 soccer fields for those of us in U.S.) and includes more than 120 antennas delivering Standalone 5G throughout 350,000 square meters of the company’s indoor and outdoor facilities.

Telekom Deutschland MD business customers Klaus Werner said the network “meets particularly high security requirements and supports functions important to the industry such as network slicing and ultra-low latency.”

Hamburger Containerboard said the 5G network will help it to optimize information flows, logistics and production processes at the site, which produces 840,000 tons of paper annually. Initially, the network will connect scanners and forklifts, and enable the manufacturer to track spare parts and better manage its documents. Future use cases include IoT sensors for monitoring and controlling production and maintenance, as well as automated guided vehicle systems.

Last year, Hamburger Containerboard partnered with O2 Telefónica to build a similar 5G campus network at its Pitten, Austria site to address challenges related energy, raw material and logistics costs while optimizing its production. The Austrian network covers the entire factory site over an area of more than 100,000 square meters, stated the company.