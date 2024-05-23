YOU ARE AT:Chips - Semiconductor'All-out warfare': South Korea hopes to win chip war with $19 billion...
south korea chip

‘All-out warfare’: South Korea hopes to win chip war with $19 billion investment

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Chips - SemiconductorAPACBusiness - Investing

The support package also includes approximately $732 million to support fabless chip companies in South Korea

South Korea announced this week $19 billion in funding for the nation’s semiconductor businesses with an emphasis on chip design and contract manufacturing. The move follows similar announcements coming in from around the world as the growing need for advanced chips in areas like AI is becoming clear.

“As we all know, semiconductors are a field where all-out national warfare is underway,” South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol said during a meeting of government officials. “Win or lose, that depends on who can make cutting-edge semiconductors first.”

Yoon also stated that $12 billion was planned through state-run Korea Development Bank to back investments by semiconductor companies. The support package also includes approximately $732 million to support fabless companies and semiconductor SMEs, as well as extended tax benefits for chip investments to increase employment.

South Korea’s biggest chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix committed last year to build the world’s largest chip center using $456 billion of private funding, and according to local news source Yonhap News Agency this January, the pair revealed plans to put $471.1 billion towards increasing chip production capacity in a 21 million square-metermega cluster.

Earlier this week, Belgium’s nanoelectronics R&D hub imec announced that research labs in Europe will receive 2.5 billion euros ($2.72 billion) in funding under the European Chips Act, announced in 2023, and earlier in the month, the U.S. government said it’s seeking proposals from eligible applicants for the development, validation and use of digital twins for semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, assembly and test processes. 

Previous article
#TBT: Apple buys Beats; Softbank rumored to pursue T-Mo; Network sunsetting and M2M … this week in 2014
Next article
Orange, Vodafone expand shared O-RAN pilot in Romania

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats