YOU ARE AT:Chips - SemiconductorUS government announces $285 million for digital twins funding
digital twins

US government announces $285 million for digital twins funding

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Chips - Semiconductor

The funding is part of the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which was passed in 2022

The U.S. Biden-Harris administration is seeking proposals from eligible applicants for the development, validation and use of digital twins for semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, assembly and test processes. In a statement, the administration said successful applicants will participate in the establishment and operation of a CHIPS Manufacturing USA institute, and that it anticipates up to approximately $285 million in funding.

Digital twins are a digital representation of a real-world physical product, system or process, and as the administration described in its statement, they can exist in the cloud, which it said “enables collaborative design and process development” and in doing so, creates new opportunities, speeds up innovation and reduces the cost of research and development.

“Digital twin-based research can also leverage emerging technology like artificial intelligence to help accelerate the design of new U.S. chip development and manufacturing concepts and significantly reduce costs by improving capacity planning, production optimization, facility upgrades, and real-time process adjustments,” the statement continued.

Funding for the CHIPS Manufacturing USA institute is part of the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which was signed into law in 2022 and includes $39 billion in subsidies for U.S. chip manufacturing, as well as 25% investment tax credits for costs of manufacturing equipment and $13 billion for semiconductor research and workforce training.

“Digital twin technology will help transform the semiconductor industry,” commented Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Director Laurie E. Locascio. “This historic investment in the CHIPS Manufacturing USA institute will help unite the semiconductor industry to unlock the enormous potential of digital twin technology for breakthrough discoveries.”

Previous article
Vodafone Idea in talks with Nordic vendors for 4G upgrade: Report
Next article
CTIA 5G Summit: Competitiveness, auction authority and closing the digital divide

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats