NTIA seeks public comment on 6G

Request for comment focuses on non-spectrum aspects of 6G development and timing

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has kicked off a formal public comment period in which it is seeking information on the current state of development of as-yet-unstandardized 6G wireless systems, to guide executive branch policy decisions.

“6G will be a next step in the mobile revolution that has brought the Internet to billions of people around the word,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson. “While we are still realizing the full benefits of 5G, it is not too early to be planning for 6G. We look forward to learning more about this next-generation technology and how we can harness the innovations it will bring.”

The request for comment (RFC) does not cover 6G-related spectrum issues, however. Instead, NTIA is looking for perspective from industry, academia and other experts on questions of:

The timing of 6G lab and field trials, commercial availability and what might accelerate the use of 6G rather than obsolete technologies.

How the U.S. government can ensure that all segments of society benefit from 6G

How 6G might be able to improve network resiliency during natural and/or man-made disasters that impact network performance or availability.

NTIA said that the comments gathered through the RFC will be used to put together a report and inform U.S. policy on 6G.

Comments are due within 90 days of the publication of the RFC in the Federal Register. More information here.