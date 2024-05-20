Beijing reaches 114,500 5G base stations at end-April

Beijing had a density of 52 5G base stations per 10,000 people

Chinese operators have already deployed 114,500 5G base stations in China’s capital, Beijing, as of the end of April, Chinese press reported.

According to the report, Beijing had a density of 52 5G base stations per 10,000 people, ranking first in China, said an official.

“Beijing is actively promoting a signal upgrade campaign, focusing on improving network coverage in key areas,” said Su Shaolin, head of the Beijing Communications Administration.

The report also noted that 5G mobile subscribers in Beijing reached 21.27 million as of the end of April, accounting for 53.1% of the city’s total mobile users. In addition, it was reported that a total of 862 5G virtual private networks have been established across various industries in Beijing, focusing on smart education, healthcare, tourism, media convergence, internet connected vehicles and industrial internet.

Previous press reports stated that Chinese operators had deployed 92,000 5G base stations in China’s financial hub Shanghai as of the end of February. By the end of 2023, 38.5% of the city’s mobile communication base stations were 5G base stations.

The reports also stated that Shanghai recorded a total of over 18.7 million 5G mobile phone users as of the end of last year, up nearly 40% year on year. 5G subscribers accounted for 40.8% of Shanghai’s total mobile phone users, according to the Shanghai Communications Administration.

Chinese operators have deployed over 3.5 million 5G base stations across China as of the end of February, according to the latest available data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

5G base stations currently account for approximately 29% of total mobile base stations in China. The ratio is 7.8 percentage points higher than at the end of 2022.

The coverage penetration of 5G technology in China was expected to reach 90% as of the end of 2023, local newspaper Global Times previously reported, citing an executive from local carrier China Mobile.

Bian Yannan, deputy general manager of planning and construction department at China Mobile, had said that this penetration rate was expected to be achieved thanks to the deployment of 360,000 5G base stations during 2023.

China is expected to reach a 5G adoption rate of 90% by 2030, making it a world leader in this space, according to the GSMA’s Mobile Economy China 2024. The report predicted that by the end of 2024, the Asian country will surpass 1 billion 5G connections and that by 2030, the number will soar to 1.6 billion connections, contributing $260 billion to China’s GDP.