Qualcomm and Aramco target digital transformation in Saudi Arabia

Qualcomm noted that the deal aims to boost advanced technologies for industrial use cases in the country

Qualcomm Technologies and Saudi energy firm Aramco signed an agreement for the joint contribution to connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computing technologies for industrial use cases in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement includes accelerating development of the industrial 4G/5G and non-terrestrial networks (NTN) ecosystem, including 450MHz cellular technology as well as the design of hardware, software and services to accelerate the deployment of end-to-end IoT solutions for industrial and enterprise use cases.

Nakul Duggal, group general manager of automotive, industrial and embedded IoT and cloud computing at Qualcomm Technologies, noted that this collaboration with Aramco will enable Qualcomm to develop advanced end-to-end IoT solutions that address the unique needs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“By utilizing the power of cellular technology, high performance computing and AI, we aim to elevate industrial IoT solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This includes the use of the 450MHz spectrum to provide ubiquitous and resilient coverage that will be necessary to connect the millions of intelligent edge devices poised to come online,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager of technology planning and edge solutions at Qualcomm Technologies.

“We are keen to advance our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to drive digital transformation on a global scale. Together, we aim to set benchmarks in industrial IoT applications and AI, enhancing operational efficiencies and fostering sustainable growth across various industries worldwide,” said Nabil Al-Nuaim, senior vice president of digital and information technology at Aramco. “Through initiatives like the Saudi Accelerated Innovation Lab (SAIL), we are committed to developing innovative, cutting-edge solutions that establish new standards for industrial innovation worldwide, thereby driving technological advancement.”

In January, Aramco Digital and Intel announced plans to establish what they claim to be Saudi Arabia’s first Open RAN (O-RAN) development center.

The partners explained that the collaboration will accelerate the development and implementation of O-RAN technologies, to underscore Saudi Arabia’s commitment to establishing robust communications infrastructure that helps to accelerate digital transformation across a number of vertical industries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aramco Digital will provide in-depth knowledge of the Kingdom’s development needs and ambitions, opportunities for the application of O-RAN technology as well as provide a perspective on the Kingdom’s economic landscape. Meanwhile, Intel will provide its expertise in O-RAN technologies.

The new O-RAN development center is scheduled to start operations during this year.

Aramco Digital is a technology subsidiary of Aramco that aims to drive digital transformation and technological innovation across industries.