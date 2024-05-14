Intel looking to fund $11 billion chip plant in Ireland

Intel has chip plants in several countries including the U.S., China, Malaysia, Vietnam and Israel

According to reporting from The Wall Street Journal, Intel is in discussions with U.S. investment company Apollo Global Management for $11 billion in funding for a chip manufacturing plant in the Republic of Ireland in a deal expected to close in the coming weeks.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has been bullish about diversifying the company’s chip manufacturing operations to reduce its dependency on Asia and to make it more competitive in the market. Intel has 15 wafer fabs at 10 locations worldwide including the United States, China, Malaysia, Vietnam and Israel.

The Intel website states that the company has invested more than €30 billion in Ireland since 1989 and employees 4,900 people across the country.

Last month, the company held its Intel Vision event, where it detailed its broad enterprise AI strategy that emphasizes open, scalable systems that work across all AI segments. One of the biggest announcements from the event was its Gaudi 3 chip, which is claimed will deliver 50% on average better interference and 40% on average better power efficiency across large-language-models (LLMs) than NVIDIA’s H100. And it will do this, claimed the company, “at a fraction of the cost.” Further, Intel’s accelerator is projected to deliver on average versus NVIDIA H100 50% faster time-to-train across Llama2 7B and 13B parameters and GPT-3 175B parameter models.