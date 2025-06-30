Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile announced SatCo in March 2025, positioning it as a unique, Europe-led initiative to advance the continent’s digital sovereignty

Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile are moving ahead with SatCo, their joint venture aimed at delivering direct-to-device satellite broadband throughout Europe, by establishing the company’s headquarters in Luxembourg. The decision leverages Luxembourg’s advanced digital infrastructure and strategic location as a platform to exclusively distribute AST SpaceMobile’s services to European mobile operators under a unified wholesale model.

According to Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile, SatCo’s wholesale offering of mobile broadband satellite connectivity has already attracted interest from operators in 21 EU member states and other European markets. Commercial services are expected to launch in 2026, complementing existing 4G and 5G networks by extending mobile broadband coverage to underserved and remote areas, including mountainous regions and offshore locations.

As previously reported by RCR Wireless News, Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile announced the formation of SatCo in March 2025, positioning it as a unique, Europe-led initiative to advance the continent’s digital sovereignty and meet EU Digital Decade 2030 targets.

At the time, Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group CEO, said: “Vodafone’s space-based mobile broadband will mean our customers can stay connected, wherever they are. Our new satellite company will be able to offer this pioneering technology to other European mobile operators through a turnkey service that combines Vodafone’s… network and engineering with AST SpaceMobile’s ‘antennas in the sky.’”

The companies are working closely with the Luxembourg government, European policymakers and industry stakeholders to promote a cohesive space strategy. Officials say the project will help establish secure and resilient digital infrastructure by integrating satellite and terrestrial mobile networks.

Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile have already achieved several milestones in satellite-to-smartphone connectivity, including Europe’s first space-based mobile video call to an unmodified handset from the U.K. Recent tests demonstrated 4G and 5G capabilities, reaching download speeds more than 20 Mbps on a 5 MHz channel. Upcoming satellites scheduled for launch in 2025 are expected to deliver peak data rates of up to 120 Mbps.

Della Valle said the initiative is critical to ensuring uninterrupted, ubiquitous broadband connectivity for European citizens, businesses and governments. Abel Avellan, founder and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, noted that establishing SatCo in Luxembourg strengthens Europe’s leadership in space-based mobile broadband and supports the EU’s digital independence goals.

Luxembourg’s Minister of the Economy Lex Delles welcomed the project, emphasizing the country’s growing role as a European hub for innovative digital solutions. “The establishment of SatCo’s headquarters in Luxembourg further reinforces the key role of our country as a hub to deploy innovative solutions serving the whole EU single market and its citizens,” he said.

SatCo’s Luxembourg headquarters will oversee the deployment of a small network of ground stations integrated with existing 4G and 5G networks. This hybrid approach will enable seamless switching between terrestrial and satellite connections, providing continuous service regardless of location. Vodafone’s global reach, including its IoT platform with more than 200 million connections, is expected to support the initiative’s commercial rollout.