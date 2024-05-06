Telkom Indonesia inks cybersecurity deal with F5

F5 and Telkom agreed to work together to provide comprehensive cybersecurity services to organizations in Indonesia

Telkom Indonesia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with cybersecurity firm F5 with the main goal of collaborating on cybersecurity services and strengthen Telkom’s own security capabilities, the latter said in a release.

Under the terms of the strategic collaboration, the Asian carrier and F5 agreed to work together to provide comprehensive cybersecurity services to organizations in Indonesia via Telkom’s B2B Digital IT Services arm.

Telkom Indonesia’s strategic portfolio director Budi Setyawan Wijaya, said: “The need for cybersecurity in the future will increase rapidly as the digital transformation campaign in Indonesia becomes stronger and the Personal Data Protection Law will come into effect in October 2024. This strategic partnership is a form of Telkom Group’s commitment to answering the need for reliable and trusted cyber security services.”

Adam Judd, senior VP for APCJ at F5, said: “By utilizing Telkom’s strong infrastructure and technology from F5, we want to be a pioneer in presenting innovative solutions to secure every application and API used by customers. With F5’s AI-based capabilities, our strategic partnership with Telkom not only answers current and future cybersecurity challenges, but also opens the way for new business models and revenue sources.”

“Through our joint efforts in product bundling and leveraging Telkom’s strengths in the infrastructure business, we are confident we can enhance our cybersecurity service offerings for the dynamic B2B technology market in Indonesia,” added Surung Sinamo, country manager for Indonesia at F5.

This strategic collaboration between Telkom and F5 is expected to support the Indonesian government’s efforts to strengthen the domestic economy, where cybersecurity has a very important role in developing a safe digital economy, the partners said.

According to a research report from IDC, the cybersecurity market in Indonesia is forecast to reach IDR 6 trillion ($372.6 million) in 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 16.6% during the 2022-2028 period.