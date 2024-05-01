AT&T Mexico, Movistar extend deal to share infra until 2030

Through a previous deal, AT&T provided Movistar capacity in its network for the provision of 3G, 4G and 5G services

Mexican carriers Movistar México and AT&T México announced the signing of an agreement to extend an existing deal for access to wireless last-mile capacity until 2030.

Through this previous agreement, which was signed in 2019, AT&T provides Movistar capacity in its network to support 3G, 4G and 5G services.

“Telefónica Movistar’s operation in Mexico has strengthened its business model through alliances to share infrastructure −with agreements such as the one entered into with AT&T−which allows it to maintain its status as one of the main mobile operators in the country, providing services to residential, business and wholesale customers,” the telco said in a release.

“In this way, the company has achieved a more efficient network deployment that leads to greater connectivity in a sustainable way, as well as contributing to the country’s digital transformation and inclusion,” Movistar added.

Furthermore, the extension of the agreement strengthens the ability of each of the carrier to compete in a highly concentrated market, Movistar added.

In 2020, the gradual migration of Movistar traffic to the AT&T Mexico access network began. Since then, Telefónica Movistar customers have had access to AT&T Mexico’s 3G and 4G networks, and since 2022, also to the 5G network. With the extension of the agreement, both companies will continue to operate independently, maintaining respective control over their transportation and core networks, as well as their assets, management platforms, strategy, commercial offer and users.

AT&T Mexico is offering its 5G services in various cities across Mexico. The operator’s 5G services are active in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juárez, Mazatlan, Ciudad Obregon, Navojoa, Guasave, Ensenada, Puerto Penasco Guamuchil, Hemosillo, Culiacan, Saltillo, Torreon and Morelia, among other cities.

AT&T had initially launched 5G services in Mexico in December 2022 using spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band. The telco ended last year with 47 cities covered by 5G technology.

Movistar initially launched 5G services in Ciudad de Mexico, Culiacan and Hermosillo and now covers several Mexican cities with this technology.