Championing Women in Telecom with Lynn Whitcher, President of WWLF

Explore the world of telecom leadership with Carrie Charles on the latest episode of 5G Talent Talk. Joining her is Lynn Whitcher, the President of Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF) and General Counsel for MD7. Lynn shares her remarkable journey from litigator to telecom industry leader, offering insights into the evolving landscape of wireless infrastructure and the crucial role of women within it.

In this episode, Lynn emphasizes the significance of networking and relationship-building in the telecom industry, shedding light on WWLF’s mission to support and empower women professionals. Discover the wealth of opportunities available through WWLF, a national organization powered by the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), as Lynn and Carrie delve into the organization’s impactful programs and networking events, including the WWLF annual event coming up at Connect (X) in Atlanta. Learn how WWLF is driving change by promoting STEM careers and advocating for greater female representation in the wireless industry.

Join the conversation as Lynn and Carrie explore the importance of employer support, the evolution of diversity initiatives, and the power of self-investment in career advancement. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a budding talent, this episode offers actionable insights and inspiration for thriving in the dynamic world of telecom.

Don't miss the WWLF annual networking reception at Connect (X) in Atlanta on Thursday, May 16th at the World of Coca-Cola. This event is free-of-charge for registered WWLF members. Register online before May 2nd to avoid lines at the door.

About Lynn Whitcher

Lynn Whitcher currently serves as President of WWLF. Lynn is dedicated to supporting the next generation of leaders in the wireless and digital infrastructure industry, narrowing the digital divide, and ensuring fair access to broadband. She has served on the Board of Directors of WWLF since 2009, including as Executive Director of Brand Management, Co-Executive Director of Education, and Secretary.

Lynn also serves as General Counsel of MD7, an infrastructure consultancy headquartered in Allen, Texas and Dublin, Ireland, serving 26 countries and 6 continents.

Lynn is an adventure seeker at heart. She loves traveling to new places and experiencing the people, food, culture, history, and geography. In her spare time, you can find her taking on a new challenge (amateur carpentry, fishing) or exploring some of the local towns in her new home of North Texas.

To contact Lynn, email her at [email protected].

