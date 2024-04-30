YOU ARE AT:Podcast5G Talent TalkChampioning Women in Telecom with Lynn Whitcher, President of WWLF

Championing Women in Telecom with Lynn Whitcher, President of WWLF

Explore the world of telecom leadership with Carrie Charles on the latest episode of 5G Talent Talk. Joining her is Lynn Whitcher, the President of Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF) and General Counsel for MD7. Lynn shares her remarkable journey from litigator to telecom industry leader, offering insights into the evolving landscape of wireless infrastructure and the crucial role of women within it.

In this episode, Lynn emphasizes the significance of networking and relationship-building in the telecom industry, shedding light on WWLF’s mission to support and empower women professionals. Discover the wealth of opportunities available through WWLF, a national organization powered by the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), as Lynn and Carrie delve into the organization’s impactful programs and networking events, including the WWLF annual event coming up at Connect (X) in Atlanta. Learn how WWLF is driving change by promoting STEM careers and advocating for greater female representation in the wireless industry.

Join the conversation as Lynn and Carrie explore the importance of employer support, the evolution of diversity initiatives, and the power of self-investment in career advancement. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a budding talent, this episode offers actionable insights and inspiration for thriving in the dynamic world of telecom.

Don't miss the WWLF annual networking reception at Connect (X) in Atlanta on Thursday, May 16th at the World of Coca-Cola. This event is free-of-charge for registered WWLF members. Register online before May 2nd to avoid lines at the door.

Important Links

About Lynn Whitcher

Lynn Whitcher currently serves as President of WWLF. Lynn is dedicated to supporting the next generation of leaders in the wireless and digital infrastructure industry, narrowing the digital divide, and ensuring fair access to broadband. She has served on the Board of Directors of WWLF since 2009, including as Executive Director of Brand Management, Co-Executive Director of Education, and Secretary.

Lynn also serves as General Counsel of MD7, an infrastructure consultancy headquartered in Allen, Texas and Dublin, Ireland, serving 26 countries and 6 continents.

Lynn is an adventure seeker at heart. She loves traveling to new places and experiencing the people, food, culture, history, and geography. In her spare time, you can find her taking on a new challenge (amateur carpentry, fishing) or exploring some of the local towns in her new home of North Texas.

To contact Lynn, email her at [email protected].

Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the 5G Talent Talk podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

