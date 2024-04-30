YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureTPG Telecom and Optus announce network sharing deal
tpg optus australia

TPG Telecom and Optus announce network sharing deal

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Network Infrastructure5GCarriers

TPG and Optus will establish a regional multi-operator core network in Australia

Australia’s TPG Telecom has entered a long-term network sharing deal with Singtel-owned Optus eight months after it failed to secure one with Telstra due to regulatory hurdles. The operators will continue to operate their own core networks, they said, allowing them to each maintain network, security and resiliency control, as well as enable differentiation of service for their customers.

As part of the deal, the pair will establish a regional multi-operator core network. Optus will license some of its rival’s spectrum for use in the shared network, while TPG will gain access to Optus’ regional 4G and 5G networks. Specifically, TPG will be able to use 2,444 Optus sites in regional Australia, which according to the operator, doubles its national coverage and extends its 4G and 5G reach to 98.4% of the population. The deal will also significantly increase the number of regional mobile sites in the country.

“This network sharing arrangement will reset the competitive landscape for mobile services in regional areas and provide Australians with more choice than ever before,” commented TPG Telecom CEO Iñaki Berroeta. “This will allow us to reduce rollout and operating costs, make better use of network assets and deliver huge customer benefits … In a country as large as Australia, this is the sustainable approach we need to maximise established infrastructure, and expand the reach of telecommunications services, competition and choice for consumers.”

Last year, Telstra and TPG Telecom said they would not appeal the country’s competition tribunal’s decision to block an asset transfer deal between the two companies; however, at the time, TPG also stated that it will continue to “explore commercial options to expand its mobile network, which currently reaches 96% of Australia’s population.”

The new deal with Optus has an initial term of 11 years, with the option for TPG Telecom to extend the agreement for a further five years. It is subject to relevant regulatory approvals, and the shared network is expected to be available to customers early next year.

Previous article
Rakuten Mobile starts tests for the 700 MHz spectrum band
Next article
Itron deploys NB-IoT AMI system for water management in Cairns, Australia

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats