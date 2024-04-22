Proximus signs deal with NRB to acquire additional 5G spectrum

With the acquisition, Proximus will now own 120 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.6 GHz band

Belgian operator Proximus will acquire 5G spectrum from compatriot IT firm NRB to boost its mobile coverage, the former said in a release.

NRB is selling its 5G license to refocus on its core business, while maintaining its commitment to offer 5G services. Both companies are currently discussing a possible wholesale agreement.

When the spectrum was auctioned in 2022, Proximus decided to acquire 5G spectrum for a period of 20 years. At the same auction, NRB also acquired part of the 5G spectrum, specifically 20 megahertz in the 3.6 GHz frequency band, with the aim of providing 5G services to its customers in the public sector, industry, energy and public utilities, financial organizations and insurance companies. Now, two years later, NRB has decided to sell its spectrum and 5G license. NRB said it no longer wishes to roll out its own mobile network, but aims to continue offering 5G services to its customers as a mobile virtual network operator through a possible partnership with Proximus.

Proximus said that the acquisition of an additional 20 megahertz in the 3.6 GHz band will enable it to add more capacity when needed, reducing any risk of saturation. It will also pave the way for better performance in terms of throughput and latency, as well as the security of data flows on private mobile networks. With the acquisition, the Belgian operator will have 120 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.6 GHz band.

The agreement between Proximus and NRB had been submitted to the BIPT, the federal telecommunications regulator for approval. The latter has given its green light, subject to the effective transfer of rights taking place after the publication of a new call for applications for the 3.410-3.430 GHz band in the Belgian Official Journal, which is due to be published very shortly, Proximus said. The call for applications will be accompanied by an increase in the spectrum cap from current 100 megahertz to 120 megahertz, a necessary condition for Proximus to acquire NRB’s spectrum, given that Proximus already has 100 megahertz in this spectrum band.

“The agreement with Proximus is in line with NRB’s strategy of agile development to contend with a constantly changing market. For us, this decision opens up new prospects for sustainable growth as it allows us to free ourselves from the constraints imposed on 5G operators, enabling us to refocus on our core business as a value-added service integrator. As part of the redefinition of our positioning on the 5G market in Belgium, we have decided to sell our license to Proximus. We will continue offering mobile 5G services to our customers and are on track to reach an agreement with Proximus, which is among the leading telecoms operators in the Belgian market,” said Laurence Mathieu, managing director of NRB.