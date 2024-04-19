Delta to deploy T-Mobile US 5G hybrid network at headquarters

Delta will also move more than 60,000 lines to T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is now Delta Air Lines preferred mobility partner, the companies announced this week. As part of the pair-up, Delta will move more than 60,000 lines to T-Mobile US and the carrier’s 5G hybrid network will be deployed at the airline’s Atlanta headquarters.

“Connecting the world also means harnessing world-class connectivity,” said Ranjan Goswami, SVP of customer experience design at Delta Air Lines. “Our collaboration with T-Mobile is unlocking how we serve customers at each step of their journey and ensuring our people have all the information they need at their fingertips to deliver the elevated and welcoming experiences Delta is known for.”

Delta said it is targeting enhanced connectivity “across several of its frontline teams using 5G smartphones, tablets and ruggedized devices” as well improving the customer experience “from check-in and boarding to departure, arrival, baggage handling and beyond.”

Implementing a 5G hybrid network, said the companies, will improve the pre-flight and post-flight procedures, aircraft servicing, catering, baggage handling and maintenance.

“Once implemented, pilots will experience improved connectivity to existing digital tools and resources globally, such as electronic flight bags containing weather information and dispatch services,” they continued.

A dedicated 5G hybrid network from will also boost Ultra Capacity 5G performance for corporate employees at Delta’s headquarters in Atlanta. “This will offer comprehensive 5G coverage indoors and outdoors to support fast and reliable connectivity vital for operations across the entire Delta campus, including hangars and technical operations,” stated the companies.