ZTE said the new 5G test was carried out in the city of Jiaxing, China

Chinese vendor ZTE has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies and China Mobile’s Zhejiang branch to achieve 5.4 Gbps peak data rates, ZTE said in a release.

Through an end-to-end field test of three carrier component carrier aggregation (3CC CA) combined with 1024 QAM (1024-state Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) in Jiaxing, China, the test showcased a single-user downlink peak rate surpassing 5.4 Gbps. The achievement represents a significant boost in network capability and user experience, the vendor said.

“This validation harnessed new 5G-Advanced (5G-A) features to fully unlock the spectrum potential of 5G commercial networks, thereby enhancing network capabilities and user experience. Furthermore, it showcased the efficacy of 5G-A technology in fostering rapid and efficient collaboration across various segments of the industry chain, including system products, commercial chips, and terminals. This demonstration provides an important reference point for accelerating the commercialization of 5G-A,” ZTE said.

As one of the “5G-Advanced dual-chain integration innovation demonstration bases,” China Mobile’s Zhejiang branch is leveraging its commercial 5G network to gradually implement 5G-A air interface enhancement technologies with the aim of being in a position to fully cater to the demanding requirements of emerging services such as VR smart experiences, ultra-high-definition live broadcasting and glasses-free 3D, the company said.

The verification utilized ZTE’s commercial 5G network equipment and test device, in addition to Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G Advanced-ready modem and RF system, the Snapdragon X75. The field test results showed that the combination of 3CC CA and 1024 QAM can achieve a single user downlink data rate of over 5.4 Gbps, said ZTE.

“Moving forward, China Mobile’s Zhejiang branch, ZTE and Qualcomm Technologies will continue to drive innovative practices and technological advancements. Through the release of 5G’s potential via technical innovation and large-scale commercial use, they aim to further advance the transformation into an intelligent society, and enhance the quality and efficiency of the digital economy,” the Chinese vendor added.

ZTE had announced 5G-A products during MWC 2024, which took place earlier this year in Barcelona, Spain.

During the event, ZTE unveiled 10 5G-A products including UBR and FDD massive MIMO products, mmWave products and non-terrestrial networks (NTN) ground base station to extend 5G-A scenarios, and the a series of products with integrated communication and computing for rich B2C, B2B applications.

During MWC, ZTE noted that 5G-A is about to enter large-scale construction, adding that it will work with all sectors in the industry to jointly promote the continuous iteration and commercial practice of 5G-A technology.