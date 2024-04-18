TBT: Amdocs buys Qpass; MetroPC launches in Detroit; TV broadcasters make way for MediaFlo … this week in 2006

Editor’s Note: RCR Wireless News goes all in for “Throwback Thursdays,” tapping into our archives to resuscitate the top headlines from the past. Fire up the time machine, put on those sepia-tinted shades, set the date for #TBT and enjoy the memories!

Amdocs to buy Qpass for cross-platform content

ST. LOUIS—Software developer and billing platform provider Amdocs Ltd. plans to enter the digital transaction space with a $275 million buyout of Seattle-based Qpass Inc. Qpass’ technology facilitates content sourcing, merchandising, delivery and billing across mobile, VoIP and Wi-Fi networks. Amdocs said the all-cash deal, which has been the subject of rumors for several weeks, will allow its customers to create additional sources of revenue by selling digital goods across platforms and networks. “Service providers are working hard to adapt their networks and business models to take advantage of the growing content and services market,” Amdocs Chief Executive Officer Dov Baharav said in a prepared statement. “This transaction creates a unique combination that will help realize the transformation of service providers from carriers of voice and data services to dynamic retailers of ubiquitous, converged services and digital content.” Amdocs develops and markets customer relationship management software, and works with 150 service providers including wireless operators. Qpass has relationships with more than 300 content providers, and the company’s customers include Cingular Wireless L.L.C., T-Mobile International, Sprint Nextel Corp. and Skype. … Read more

Motorola’s earnings drop, even with continued Razr boost

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.—Motorola Inc. reported robust sales of its wireless handsets in the first quarter and a nearly 5-percent gain in global market share over the year-ago quarter to 21 percent. The company’s positive handset news confirmed that it had achieved its stated ambition to close the market-share gap with rival and market leader Nokia Corp. Motorola’s good news was overshadowed by a drop in overall earnings, caused in part by lackluster results in the company’s network business and, perhaps ironically, dogged by the robust handset sales led by the company’s mega-hit Razr phone. Despite record-setting first-quarter sales in handsets, the company reported a decrease in net earnings to $686 million from $692 million in the year-ago quarter. Asked what Motorola’s follow-up act to the Razr would be, Chief Executive Officer Ed Zander said, “Razr Part II,” though it wasn’t immediately clear whether he meant tweaks to the Razr, or referred to the Razr as the slim phone design that would govern succeeding models such as the just-released Slvr model. Industry analysts are concerned that despite the Razr’s long-lived sales two years after its release, the handsets’ sales are likely to wane, placing pressure on Motorola to produce another mega-hit handset model. Milking the Razr’s popularity by tweaking its features or colors to continue its sales success may make sense in the short-term, but the strategy risks lowering the company’s profit margins as the handset is increasingly subsidized by carriers in the United States and Motorola pursues an increase in unit volume in ultra low-cost handsets with slim margins in emerging markets. … Read more

Alltel offers mobile email

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Alltel Corp. is teaming with software developer Seven Networks Inc. to offer mobile e-mail and data to subscribers with Palm-powered and Microsoft Corp. Windows Mobile-based smart phones. The operator launched two versions of Office Sync, allowing users to send and receive e-mail in real time and view calendars and contacts from mobile devices. One version is targeted at consumers and small businesses, while an offering for larger corporations integrates Office Sync with a server operating behind a secure firewall. Both versions are $40 a month including unlimited data. … Read more

MetroPCS launches unlimited wireless service in Detroit

DETROIT—MetroPCS Communications Inc. launched wireless service today in Detroit, offering flat rate plans with unlimited local and domestic long distance without a contract. MetroPCS is offering four calling plans, with unlimited local calling for $30 or $35 per month and unlimited local and long distance calling for $40 or $45 a month. For an additional $3 monthly, customers can send and receive unlimited text messages. Services such as voice mail and caller identification are available for an additional charge with the $35 and $40 per month plans. The $45 per month plan includes voice mail, caller ID and call waiting and several other features, including unlimited text messaging. MetroPCS picked up 10 megahertz of spectrum in Detroit from Cingular Wireless L.L.C. in late 2004 as part of required divestitures following Cingular’s acquisition of AT&T Wireless Services Inc. … Read more

Mobile internet usage increases

NEW YORK-Wireless phones are poised to overtake notebook PCs as the dominant Internet platform in some markets, according to a new study from Ipsos Insight. The market research firm’s annual study of Internet trends found that 28 percent of mobile phone owners worldwide have browsed the Web on their handsets, up from 25 percent one year ago. Uptake is strongest in France, Japan and the United Kingdom, the firm said, and much of the growth stems from older users-indicating the wireless Web is gaining mass-market traction. “Accessing the Internet on a wireless handheld device is no longer a novelty for consumers in the major global economies,” said Brian Cruikshank, managing director of Ipsos’ Technology & Communications practice. “It’s becoming a common, everyday occurrence for many people.” … Read more

Qualcomm gets spectrum access for MediaFlo video service

WASHINGTON-Two TV broadcasters agreed to move out of the 700 MHz band early under a deal with Qualcomm Inc., making way for the company to move forward with its plans to stream TV content on its MediaFlo service. The Federal Communications Commission said it approved agreements between Qualcomm and Paxson Communications Corp. permitting Qualcomm early access in Chicago and Milwaukee, and between Qualcomm and Northwest Indiana Public Broadcasting Inc. for early access in Gary, Ind. Qualcomm is using the nationwide license for TV channel 55 to build a one-way streaming video network to offer mobile TV services based on its proprietary MediaFlo technology. The chipmaker hopes to allow carriers a way to offload data-heavy video services onto a dedicated network, preserving cellular infrastructure for other on-demand video, voice calls and Internet access. Verizon Wireless has announced plans to use MediaFlo, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and LG Electronics Co. Ltd. recently announced plans to build phones for the offering. … Read more

US Cellular challenges Alltel’s Midwest Wireless buy

WASHINGTON-The Justice Department asked the Federal Communications Commission for sensitive numbering information-including local number portability data-from Alltel Corp. and Midwest Wireless Holdings L.L.C. in connection with Alltel’s proposed $1 billion acquisition of Midwest that is being opposed by U.S. Cellular Corp. While the FCC said it has authority to share information with another government agency, the commission April 17 gave the parties 10 days to oppose giving the Justice Department highly classified carrier-specific numbering resource utilization and forecast information and LNP data otherwise under the jurisdiction of the North American Numbering Plan. The request for wireless numbering information by the Justice Department, which along with the FCC is scrutinizing the Alltel-Midwest deal, is not necessarily unusual. Justice antitrust lawyers last year sought access to wireless carrier numbering data in their investigation of the ultimately-approved Sprint Corp. acquisition of Nextel Communications Inc. and Alltel’s acquisition of Western Wireless Corp. At the same time, the Justice Department request could signal its interest in competitive concerns raised by U.S. Cellular and may foreshadow the possibility Alltel and Midwest could be forced to shed some wireless assets as a condition for government approval of the transaction. The Justice Department required divestitures of wireless licenses as a prerequisite to consenting to the Alltel-Western Wireless deal as well as Cingular Wireless L.L.C. acquisition of AT&T Wireless Services Inc. in late 2004. … Read more

Check out the RCR Wireless News Archives for more stories from the past.