TBT: Public safety pursues FirstNet spectrum; Last national pager standing; EDGE inches forward … this week in 2004

Public safety pursues 700 MHz spectrum

WASHINGTON-Just as the new chair of the House Commerce Committee said Congress may not need to step in to speed the digital TV transition because the movement is gaining steam on its own, a public-safety group is lobbying to re-direct some frequencies set aside for commercial wireless to public-safety. Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas), chair of the House Commerce Committee, warned that Congress does not need to get involved in hurrying along the DTV transition. “This is just a report, and Congress need not act if doing so would still be premature in light of the status of the transition at that time,” said Barton in a written statement Thursday in testimony before the House telecommunications subcommittee. As part of the DTV initiative, TV broadcasters must give back extra spectrum by Dec. 31, 2006, or when 85 percent of the homes in their viewing area are capable of receiving digital signals, whichever is later. TV broadcasters were given an extra channel (six megahertz) of spectrum to convert to digital technology. After the transition, that spectrum is to be divided between public-safety (24 megahertz) and commercial (36 megahertz) uses. A guard band of six megahertz has already been auctioned off, but the 30 megahertz for commercial uses has yet to be auctioned. While Barton appears lukewarm to the idea of accelerating the DTV transition, the Spectrum Coalition for Public Safety is shopping a bill around Capitol Hill that would mandate that broadcasters give back their analog spectrum on Jan. 1, 2007, and that also would reduce the amount of spectrum available for commercial use. The spectrum coalition is looking for a sponsor on legislation that would take 10 of the 30 megahertz designated by Congress for commercial interests and use it for public-safety data applications, bringing public-safety a total allocation of 34 megahertz. … Read more

Interference issues at 800 MHz

WASHINGTON-It will cost billions of dollars to solve the public-safety interference problem in the 800 MHz band, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission told Congress last week. Powell appeared before the House Appropriations commerce, state, justice and the judiciary subcommittee to defend the FCC’s $293 million budget request for fiscal-year 2005. The 800 MHz band issue was raised by Chairman Frank Wolf (R-Va.) but Wolf confused it with the public-safety interoperability issue, causing Powell to try to explain the similarities and differences between the 800 MHz public-safety interference problem and the inability of public-safety agencies to talk with each other during periods of crisis. While Powell said the FCC is in the “final innings” of developing rules to solve the 800 MHz problem, the interoperability problem is more complex and will take more time. Powell also said it would probably take congressional action, noting later that some of the spectrum slated to be used for interoperability is still occupied by TV broadcasters. Meanwhile posturing on the 800 MHz band interference issue continues. Rep. Vito Fossella (R-N.Y.) said he supports rebanding the 800 MHz spectrum but does not support the Consensus Plan because the $850 million in funding proposed by Nextel Communications Inc. may not be sufficient. “I remain convinced that the most effective solution to this problem is to implement the rebanding provisions of the Consensus Plan,” said Fossella. “I cannot support a plan that gives false hope to public safety but that very likely could leave our nation’s first responders without the resources to fully transition and/or utilize the rebanded 800 MHz spectrum. … Read more

Only one national paging company remains

Metrocall Holdings Inc. and Arch Wireless Inc.-the nation’s two remaining independent paging and messaging carriers-announced a major plan to merge operations in an effort to forestall massive revenue declines as well as safeguard against the rapidly growing threat from the mobile-phone industry. If approved, the merger could also represent the conclusion of years of consolidation within the dwindling paging and messaging industry. “The merger of Arch with Metrocall will not change the competitive landscape … but it will help extend the lifecycle of our business,” said Vincent Kelly, Metrocall’s president and chief executive officer. Kelly will head the newly combined carrier. “This merger is critical to our long-term success.” The deal, pending approval from shareholders, antitrust regulators and the Federal Communications Commission, is expected to be completed in the second half of this year. The combined carrier will operate under a new, as-yet-undecided brand, and its common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq. The carrier will be based in Metrocall’s headquarters of Alexandria, Va., with operations in Dallas; Westboro, Mass.,; and Jackson, Miss. Carrier executives said layoffs are a likely result of the merger-the two carriers employ a total of almost 4,000 workers-but that specifics had not yet been decided. … Read more

Get a digital MLB logo on your phone

NEW YORK-InfoSpace Inc. said it scored a deal with Major League Baseball to offer ball club logos to mobile-phone users. The deal will allow users to personalize their phones with logos from all 30 MLB clubs. “We are very excited to offer our clubs, and most importantly, our fans, a new, interactive way to showcase their love of the game of baseball,” said George Kliavkoff, senior vice president of business development for MLB’s interactive division. … Read more

Pope on, pope off

NEW YORK-Wireless users in the United States can now sign up to receive messages with information gleaned from the teachings of Pope John Paul II through a new offering from wireless content company Acotel Group. The company said the service will initially be available through Verizon Wireless and Cingular Wireless, with additional carriers, including AT&T Wireless Services Inc., to follow. Subscribers can sign up to the premium text messaging service and receive daily text alerts containing thoughts, prayers and guidance from the Pope’s teachings. To sign up, users can send a text message to 24444 with the message “pope on,” and will then receive a papal text message every day at noon Eastern Standard Time. Each message costs 30 cents to receive. To discontinue the service, users can send the message “pope off” to the same number. … Read more

Adult content and gambling grow on mobile

As many had predicted, the market for adult-themed content continues to grow as providers look to take advantage of advanced phone technologies and willing customers. On the pornography side, U.K.-based wireless content provider Symbios Group announced it will launch several adult WAP sites with pictures of “page three” models taken exclusively for the effort. “Symbios Group are becoming one of the leading providers of adult WAP content in the world; our technology, services and client list ensures we deliver the best product via WAP sites and the Web,” said Martin Montague, the company’s sales director. Symbios said it will offer its WAP and billing solution to a range of U.K. customers, which will support a plug-in option for adult content. Symbios Group also offers ring tones and other wireless content. On the gambling side, Casino Phone Technologies Ltd. announced the launch of its CasinoPhone application for mobile phone users in Europe and Asia. Based in Las Vegas, Casino Phone said its offering uses a prepaid card system that is bound by the same security and accounting practices of physical casinos. … Read more

17% of users have tried wireless Internet

WASHINGTON-More than 21 million people, or 17 percent of Internet users, have logged onto the Internet via a wireless device, according to a new survey from the Pew Internet & American Life Project. The survey also found members of “Generation Y”-users between the ages 18 to 27-are most likely to have logged onto the Internet wirelessly, with 28 percent having done so. In addition, Internet users with resources and education are more likely than others to go online wirelessly. … Read more

EDGE inches forward

On both technology and adoption fronts, EDGE technology is forging ahead. While the protocol contends with handset challenges, the Global Mobile Suppliers Association puts the number of network operators that have announced EDGE commitments at 76 in 50 countries. However, only 14 networks are commercially launched around the world. In the chip arena, major silicon players like Sony Semiconductors, Motorola Inc. and TTPCom have fashioned a new interface standard for the technology. The standard, known as DigRF interface, defines a physical interface that connects the baseband and radio integrated circuits within handsets. The Digital Interface Working Group, which has been working on the standard since it was formed in 2002, said it is at work on the third-generation version of the interface standard, which it hopes to release in 2005. Other players involved in this iteration of the standard include Agere Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies, Renesas, Silicon Laboratories, Philips Semiconductors, RF Micro Devices, Silicon Laboratories and Skyworks Inc. The GSM/GPRS standard should hit the market in about a month. “The reason is to remove the need for the mixed-signal components in the older style of handsets,” explained Charles Sturman, product manager for core technology at TTPCom. This will eliminate the converter between the RF and baseband chips, making for easier design, smaller footprint and better integration, he said. … Read more

