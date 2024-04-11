Rogers partners with CableLabs to develop 5G cable network infra

Rogers Communications has more than 11.3 million subscribers in Canada and is the second-biggest telco in the country

Canadian carrier Rogers Communications announced it is collaborating with CableLabs to deploy new technologies for its network.

This partnership includes a plan for CableLabs to develop and deliver 5G technology using cable network infrastructure that will provide additional speed and capacity for Rogers’ network. Other areas of focus for Rogers include its rollout of “10G”, the cable industry’s term for next-generation internet technology with speeds up to 10 Gbps internet, enhanced reliability and ultra-low latency.

CableLabs has developed technology for a number of major cable MSOs and holds over 800 patents that help deliver faster speeds and more reliability on cable networks.

In related recent news from Rogers, the telco said in February that it successfully tested 5G network slicing technology, stating that it was the first nationwide live test of this technology in Canada.

Rogers tested 5G network slicing technology in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver in partnership with Swedish vendor Ericsson on the company’s 5G Standalone (SA) network, which was launched in 2022.

Rogers said it will use network slicing technology this year to offer a dedicated network slice for first responders to have priority on the network. The company will also use this technology to separate fixed and mobile traffic on its national 5G network and accelerate the expansion of 5G wireless home internet to more rural and remote communities across Canada, which will enable the telco to optimize and dedicate traffic flows to ensure a more reliable service for both residential and mobile users.

Rogers recently highlighted its 5G network currently covers overs 2,200 communities across Canada.

In April 2023, Canadian telcos Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications announced the completion of their proposed merger after receiving final regulatory approval from the Canadian government.

The proposed merger was initially announced on March 15, 2021.

In August 2022, Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications and Quebecor entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a subsidiary of Quebecor. The involved parties also said that the sale of Freedom Mobile would pave the way for the establishment of a “strong fourth national wireless services provider”.