Cutting-Edge Fiber Optic Testing Solutions

NWS provides a comprehensive range of fiber optic testing solutions tailored to meet the needs of modern telecommunications and networking industries. We distribute solutions that focus on quality, reliability, and innovation to ensure the integrity, performance, and efficiency of fiber optic networks.



At the forefront of NWS’s fiber optic testing solutions are optical time-domain reflectometers (OTDRs), which play a crucial role in characterizing and troubleshooting fiber optic cables. OTDRs send short pulses of light into the fiber and analyze the reflections to determine key parameters such as attenuation, splice loss, and fiber length. NWS offers a variety of OTDR models featuring advanced functionalities such as high dynamic range, fast data acquisition, and user-friendly interfaces, enabling technicians to perform network maintenance, installation, and troubleshooting tasks efficiently. In addition to OTDRs, NWS provides a wide range of complementary fiber optic testing instruments to meet various testing requirements, including optical power meters, which measure the power level of optical signals to ensure proper signal strength and transmission quality. NWS offers a selection of high-precision power meters that are ideal for verifying the performance of optical transmitters and receivers and ensuring compliance with industry standards.



NWS is proud to offer fiber optic testing solutions from Softing IT Networks and NetAlly across North America and Fluke Networks, AFL, and VeEX within Canada only.



With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, NWS continues to be a trusted partner for organizations in the United States and Canada for fiber optic testing and measurement.



Established in 2012, NWS is a technology infrastructure solutions provider committed to helping companies of all sizes build the connected world of today and tomorrow. From custom connectivity, kitting, logistics, telecom infrastructure materials, and test and measurement solutions, our goal is to develop and deliver solutions for the world we need next.



NWS is an NMSDC Corporate Plus Member and can enhance diversity initiatives within your organization or supply chain network.