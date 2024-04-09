Dell, Intel enabling open, vRAN

The latest Dell Technologies PowerEdge XR8000 telco-grade servers feature the Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors with optional vRAN Boost

With RAN modernization in the U.S. ongoing, and significant investment ramping in Europe and other markets, operators are increasingly focused on virtualization of radio access networks and RAN disaggregation. Replacing proprietary kit with commodity hardware running network functions as software can increase network flexibility and scalability, reduce TCO, and create a future-ready platform for long-term innovation.

To help operators embrace this opportunity, Dell Technologies and Intel have continued their telco-focused partnership by combining the Dell PowerEdge XR8000 telco-grade server with Intel’s 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors with optional vRAN Boost.

With its fourth-gen silicon, Intel has integrated radio workload acceleration into the system-on-chip. This approach can deliver up to a 2x vRAN capacity gain with around 20% compute savings as compared to some external hardware-based acceleration techniques.

Dell Technologies Technical Marketing Engineer Pratik Sarkar laid out the server/silicon benefits: “You run your workloads anywhere, anytime. Second, you actually have really robust operational/maintenance capabilities on this. Third is you can upgrade your technology at the speed of silicon.”

The XR8000 comes in 2U and 1U sled configurations, with the former featuring three PCIe ports, is ruggedized for broad deployment flexibility, and has been verified by major network equipment providers, including Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung. “This is the most dense compute server…that has been built for the edge,” Sarkar said.

Expanding on his comment on silicon, Sarkar said the server can scale up to support Intel’s 5th Gen Xeon Scalable Processor, code-named Emerald Rapids and announced in December, and the 6th Gen Xeon Scalable Processor, code-named Granite Rapids and expected sometime next year. These chips feature broad performance and power efficiency enhancements designed to support a wide-range of AI workloads. “This, in a sense, makes you covered for almost 10 years of technology evolution that is going to happen,” Sarkar said.

