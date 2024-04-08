YOU ARE AT:5GAramco and GCT Semiconductor sign 5G, AI deal in Saudi Arabia
Aramco and GCT Semiconductor sign 5G, AI deal in Saudi Arabia

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
GCT CEO said that the partnership with Aramco prioritizes ‘future-focused AI-driven modem features’

Saudi Arabian state-owned Oil Group Aramco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with chip company GCT Semiconductor to bolster the country’s 4G and 5G ecosystem through the development of mission-critical and public safety networks.

While financial terms and the length of the MoU were not disclosed, GCT shared in a press statement that the pair will design and co-develop chipsets and modules for LTE, 5G and NTN spectrum in order to “support the localization of wireless end-user devices and IoT manufacturing.”

The chip company’s CEO John Schlaefer said further that the partnership prioritizes “future-focused AI-driven modem features.” Last month, GCT Semiconductor appointed Nelson C. Chan to its Board of Directors, noting his “deep understanding” of 5G, but also AI technology, indicating that the company is looking strengthen its AI capabilities.

Also last month, Aramco Digital announced its work with Intel to establish what they claim to be Saudi Arabia’s first Open RAN (O-RAN) development center, with the goal to underscore Saudi Arabia’s commitment to establishing robust communications infrastructure that helps to accelerate digital transformation across a number of vertical industries. The move also seeks to keep pace with Vision 2030, which is a strategy of the Saudi government that focuses on technological progress and economic diversification.

