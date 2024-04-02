Boldyn to provide 5G, private networks to ASM Global’s venues

Boldyn’s neutral host DAS, Wi-Fi and private network solutions will enable ubiquitous 5G connectivity throughout ASM venues

ASM Global and Boldyn Networks announced an extension of a previous partnership with the aim of providing 5G, next-generation Wi-Fi and private networks at their properties.

ASM Global currently has a portfolio of more than 350 venues worldwide, including state-of-the-art stadiums, a historic 100-year-old coliseum as well as convention centers and entertainment districts.

Boldyn said its neutral host distributed antenna system (DAS), Wi-Fi and private network solutions will enable critical ubiquitous 5G connectivity throughout ASM venues, ensuring a reliable experience for sports and entertainment fans, conference attendees, vendors as well as and operational staff.

“Together with Boldyn, we’ve set the new standard for venue connectivity,” said Jason Oberlander, chief commercial officer of ASM Global. “Whether sharing social content in real-time, enabling in-seat ordering or engaging with AR/VR activations, connectivity is transforming the guest experience. Our partnership expansion which now leverages their full portfolio of next gen solutions ensures that conference attendees and vendors can optimize their presence through seamless, robust connectivity.”

Boldyn’s public and private network solutions connect mobile point-of-sale devices, ticketing, digital screens, energy management systems, interactive installments and back of house operations, among other features. Boldyn also highlighted that its private 5G networks and Wi-Fi are essential for enhanced security and to control devices such as locks, cameras and alert systems.

Christos Karmis, CEO of Boldyn’s US business, said: “We are excited to bring our industry-leading expertise of designing and operating high-speed communications infrastructure to redefine experiences for guests, fans and convention attendees and also leveraging the latest wireless technology to streamline connectivity behind all aspects of venue operations.”

Boldyn and ASM Global had already collaborated on iconic venues around the world, such as Puerto Rico’s Coliséo de Puerto Rico, the U.K.’s First Direct Arena, Italy’s Cantu Arena and other US venues, including Cowtown Coliseum, Desert Diamond Arena and Puerto Rico Convention Center. The partnership extends to ASM Global-operated stadiums, arenas, theaters, convention centers and other venues globally.

ASM Global had previously signed a strategic alliance with smart buildings specialist Honeywell to help create smarter, safer and more sustainable venue operations across ASM’s international portfolio.

Under the terms of the deal, ASM Global and Honeywell were expected to establish new standards related to indoor air quality, safety and regulatory compliance for its VenueShield LIVE proprietary program for venue reopenings and operations. Honeywell was expected to work with ASM on guidelines related to deploying healthy buildings technology including indoor air quality, safety and security, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The two companies noted that the agreement runs through 2027.

Additionally, Honeywell was expected work with the ASM Global venue network to deploy solutions to enhance overall building operations as well as mobile computing and data capture technologies to expedite ticketing, concessions and retail experiences.