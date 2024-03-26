Cisco and Kajeet combine cellular and Wi-Fi in managed enterprise IoT service

Managed enterprise IoT provider Kajeet has a deal to integrate its Sentinel platform with Cisco’s cellular gateways and mobility services platform. The pair hailed it as a “strategic partnership”; they also said in a statement they had only “initiated discussions”. But it sounds also like a done deal; the message is the US networking giant will take Kajeet’s managed IoT solution to help the “delivery” of its own managed wireless solutions.

They said the initial focus is on solutions that marry Cisco’s Meraki platform and Kajeet’s Sentinel platform. However, they suggested as well that the partnership will lead to “groundbreaking advancements” in cellular for backup and failover (“even in remote locations”), internet access for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and other connected transportation, and secure onboard Wi-Fi in school buses (for “student engagement and safety”).

Cisco and Kajeet will combine on “innovative end-to-end services”, they said. Their work will focus on joint solutions using the Sentinel platform and the “full range of Cisco’s mobility services platform, including its IoT Control Center services. Integration with Cisco’s Meraki platform will enable Meraki’s “single pane of glass experience” for both Wi-Fi and cellular devices, they said.

Ben Weintraub, chief executive at Kajeet, said: “This partnership transcends individual products and use cases. It signifies a shared vision for the future of IoT managed services, where cutting-edge hardware and connectivity seamlessly converge to deliver security, scalability, and performance.”

Masum Mir, senior vice president and general manager for networking at Cisco, said: “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to maximize the value of the full range of Cisco’s mobility services platform and networking portfolio of products to our enterprise IoT customers, making it easier for enterprises to adopt mobile IoT and business solutions. By integrating Kajeet’s Sentinel platform, we empower organizations with a future-proof managed wireless experience, unlocking potential across industries and help connect the unconnected.”