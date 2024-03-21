FCC’s Rosenworcel reignites rural 5G plan with added Open RAN focus

According to the FCC’s new broadband coverage map, more than 14 million homes and businesses lack mobile 5G coverage

This week, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel urged the agency to “relaunch” the 5G Fund for Rural America, which earmarked up to $9 billion for the deployment of rural 5G mobile broadband services. While the fund was first announced in 2019, the latest plan considers more recent and precise data from the FCC’s improved broadband coverage map.

According to the new map, more than 14 million homes and businesses lack mobile 5G coverage. “For the first time in our history of supporting wireless networks through the universal service system, this agency has comprehensive data about where service is and is not all across the country,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “This will be the foundation of our plan to expand the 5G service in rural America to where it is needed most—where people live, work and travel.”

The first phase of the fund will involve a multi-round reverse auction to distribute the $9 billion for rural voice and 5G mobile broadband services. Additionally, Rosenworcel stated that the 5G Fund will also include up to $900 million in incentives for incorporating Open RAN in 5G Fund-supported networks. She noted Open RAN’s benefits to “competition, national security, and supply chain reliability.”

The second order would take steps to improve the program, including: the modification of the definition of areas eligible for the auction; ensuring that qualifying areas in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands be included in the 5G Fund auction; increasing the Phase I of the 5G Fund auction and the Tribal reserve budgets; and requiring that 5G Fund support recipients implement cybersecurity and supply chain risk management plans.