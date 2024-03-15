Comcast Business delivers private 5G network for The Players Championship

Comcast Business has deployed a private 5G network, plus an upgraded Wi-Fi network, at the Stadium Course at The Tournament Players Club (TPC) Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the The Players Championship, the annual golf tournament on the PGA Tour. The new system is geared to support “innovative fan and guest experiences”, as well as to “enhance accessibility” via live broadcast streaming of the event.

The Players Championship, southeast of Jacksonville, is taking place now (March 12-17). It features 144 players competing for a $25 million purse. TPC Sawgrass has worked with Comcast Business to deploy various new connectivity solutions including the private 5G network, plus “multiple 10G-supported circuits [and] advanced Wi-Fi”. They are supporting behind-the-scenes broadcasts on the PGA TOUR app, for fans to follow the golfers.

The new network is also delivering live insights on the PGA scoring system, which connects to various camera, radar, and laser systems to provide stats about ball speeds and carry distances, and suchlike. Hospitality guests also get a behind-the-scenes look at the “championship’s inner workings, delivered over a private wireless 5G network”. The Wi-FI upgrade is to deliver heat mapping (“presence analytics”) of TPC Sawgrass’ most popular viewing areas.

Comcast Business said it is using the event, and the technology, to host enterprise customers, comprising “hundreds of Fortune 500 CIOs and technology leaders across a variety of industries” at the tournament.

Scott Cohen, executive director of strategic wireless solutions at Comcast Business, said: “The unique combination of [our]s network, advanced connectivity solutions, wireless expertise and managed services enable the team at TPC Sawgrass to deliver innovative experiences befitting a premier PGA TOUR event, one of professional golf’s most prestigious championships – while providing a reliable network infrastructure.”

Lee Smith, executive director of The Players Championship, said: “We’re excited to collaborate with Comcast Business on this state-of-the-art network to deliver innovative fan experiences on and off the course. The in-person, broadcast and streaming viewing experiences offered by The Players Championship and the PGA TOUR would not be possible without the support of Comcast Business.”