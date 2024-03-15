YOU ARE AT:5GMalaysia expects delays for the country’s second 5G network
Vodafone Idea
123RF

Malaysia expects delays for the country’s second 5G network

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GCarriersNetworks

In May 2023, the government of Malaysia said it will allow a second 5G network in the country

The deployment of a second 5G network in Malaysia could experience a delay, local press reported, citing the country’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The official said that the main reason behind the delay was the fact that the board of state-run 5G network Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) needs to be formed before the rollout.

Fahmi also said that a discussion regarding this issue was held with the CEOs of all involved mobile network operators during MWC 2024 in Barcelona, and a letter has been sent to Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican for consideration.

“This process will take some time because it involves legal aspects,” the minister said. “So I leave this matter to a special committee co-chaired by the Communications Ministry and the chief secretary of treasury.”

DNB was set up by the Malaysian government in 2021 as a special purpose vehicle to develop the country’s 5G network infrastructure, which private telecommunications firms would use to offer 5G services to their customers. DNB’s 5G network was deployed by Ericsson.

In May 2023, the Malaysian government announced it will enable the deployment of a second 5G network in 2024, adding that a new entity will be created to manage Malaysia’s second 5G network. The Malaysian authorities had said that the country would shift to a dual 5G network once DNB achieved 80% coverage in populated areas, something that occurred in December 2023. That month, Malaysia’s five major mobile operators signed share subscription agreements to acquire a collective 70% equity stake in DNB.

Under the terms of the deal, local telcos CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia and YTL Power International agreed to each buy a 14% stake in DNB, with an investment of about $50 million each. Those share subscriptions are expected to be completed between February and April 2024 after due diligence requirements are met, according to the Malaysian government.

Fadzil had said that the government will retain a “golden” share in DNB, as well as the remaining 30% stake. The official also confirmed that the government will hold no stake in the second 5G network.

Previous article
Comcast Business delivers private 5G network for The Players Championship
Next article
MTN, Omnispace to deploy satellite IoT, 5G NTN services

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats