The tide has turned, and a tsunami is coming. The Asia-Pacific region has lagged behind the rest of the world in the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), but that is quickly changing.

The number of IoT devices in circulation in the region is forecasted to grow from 14.5 billion in 2022 to 38.9 billion by 2030, spurred by exponential 5G growth.

These devices can gather data, communicate with each other, and give real-time feedback, delivering value for both businesses and consumers. IoT essentially consists of two components: hardware (i.e., the devices used) and software (i.e., real-time analytics). Businesses in most industries take advantage of the platforms, and because the technology has advanced so rapidly, organisations have seen improvements in everyday operations. The integration of IoT and the cloud makes it possible to have a unified IT infrastructure. Organisations combining the two technologies together will derive benefits from both and develop a convenient way of working. It’s important, though, that this is accomplished without introducing complexity or compromising on performance or security.

Industrial internet of things a driver of 5G deployment in APAC region

Sustainability is a driving factor in IoT adoption in the Asia-Pacific region, with Industrial IoT cited as a key reason for the need for 5G deployment. International Data Corporation expects APAC 5G connections, including mobile and IoT devices, to swell from 574 million in 2021 to 3.2 billion in 2025. Industries including manufacturing have been identified as the most critical use cases for 5G deployment in the region.

The emergence of 5G has expanded access to cloud connections. 5G is the first cellular technology that is cloud-friendly. It brings the cloud to a mobile cellular environment and delivers more data at a faster and more secure rate. This streamlines the connection process for organisations and has potential to support new models.

However, challenges with connectivity remain. Cellular sites cannot provide the level of scalability of cloud performance as Amazon or Azure, preventing mobile networks and telecom environments from achieving the same level of performance as hyperscalers.

Integrating IoT devices with the cloud is complex and challenging. Organisations must carefully weigh security, interoperability, network connectivity, data management, and scalability. IoT devices can provide businesses and consumers with valuable insights, real-time feedback, and enhanced automation, but it requires having the right solutions in place.

Compatibility issues lie ahead

Connecting IoT devices to the cloud benefits from greater flexibility, more robust disaster recovery, and automatic software and security updates if some pitfalls are avoided. Challenges remain, however, with cloud compatability.

With multiple devices to connect to the cloud, scalability, flexibility, and network connectivity becomes difficult to manage. A configuration optimized for one cloud and network cannot simply be replicated for another setup.

Scalability: The explosion of new IoT devices means cloud providers must be able to process large amounts of data from numerous sources and simultaneously deliver strong performance or reliability. The platforms need the ability to scale up or down and expand geographically depending on demand.

Simplicity: IoT devices are often developed by different manufacturers and with different protocols. It can be difficult to simplify device compatibility to access a cloud platform or consolidate solutions between two organisations following a merger or acquisition.

The solution is for IoT providers to develop universal standards for devices and cloud platforms that guarantee compatibility. It would ensure interoperability between devices and cloud platforms, simplifying the process of connecting and managing devices.

Network connectivity: A common way IoT devices connect to the cloud is through wireless networks, which can create connectivity problems that are difficult to get around if there’s poor signal strength or network congestion. Other less known issues are the traffic path between the wireless networks and the cloud proper.

For example, say an organization provides a Software-as-a-Service in the U.S. and plans to offer that same service on the same cloud in Asia. Even though the cloud is the same and the hardware is the same, the access network is different. Failure to acknowledge this could lead to service issues, including data loss, delayed data transmission, or device failure.

IoT solutions require built-in, end-to-end connectivity diversity with redundancy and backup systems to avoid connectivity hurdles. Cloud access also needs a robust network infrastructure that can process large amounts of data and ensure reliable connectivity to IoT devices anywhere they are.

Security paramount when transmitting data between IoT and the cloud

There are significant challenges to securely connecting IoT devices to the cloud. They can be at risk of cyberattacks due to weak standards or an outdated network setup. A private connection lowers these risks as compared to the public internet. Staying on a private connection reduces the chances of traffic hijacking and expands visibility, security, and control over IoT assets.

Encryption can also be used to protect data so that if there is a breach, the data cannot be read. However, too much encryption can have downsides, including excessive battery drainage. Furthermore, by itself, encryption will not prevent the exposure of IoT infrastructure and exploitation by bad actors with nobody supervising access between the wireless networks and the cloud. Once organisations are on the internet, some information is visible to hackers, fraudulent activities, and government entities, even if the data is encrypted .

Latency and IoT

Low latency is critical to unlocking the true power of the IoT. Latency is a key indicator of data confidence. If there are big differences in latency in device-to-cloud transmission, it will make the benefits of IoT less effective.

Organisations should seek out providers with wireless network access, a private network and dedicated access to the cloud to avoid latency issues. This gives them control of the traffic path, which boosting performance.

It is also important to find solutions that deliver global scalability with consistency across different deployments. One expert network that can manage wireless data and cloud access with stable latency increases transparency and control as opposed to multiple providers for each offering.